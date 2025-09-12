KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Challenges Passport Block, ECL Listing In Peshawar High Court

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court against the blocking of his passport and the inclusion of his name in the Exit Control List (ECL) and other lists, terming the actions unlawful.

The petition, submitted through Advocate Basheer Wazir, has named the federal interior ministry, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the DG of Passport and Immigration, and others as respondents.

In his petition, the CM argued that as the province's chief executive, he is required to travel abroad for official and administrative matters, yet his name was unlawfully blacklisted, his passport blocked, and his name added to the ECL and other lists. He maintained that such actions hinder his duties, which include addressing public issues, serving the people, and fulfilling diplomatic responsibilities abroad.

Also Read: Mastung Operation: Security Forces Kill Four Militants, Recover Arms and Explosives

According to his counsel, Gandapur had applied for the renewal of his passport, but the request was denied. The petition stated that his name was placed on multiple lists without notice, barring him from international travel, despite constitutional provisions allowing him such rights. It further argued that the CM was being subjected to discriminatory treatment.

The petition requested the court to direct authorities to remove his name from the ECL, PCL, and NCL, restore his passport, and allow him to travel abroad. Gandapur's legal team also sought an early hearing of the case.