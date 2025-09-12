SOCAR Türkiye Drives TANAP's Next Phase With Strategic Roadmap

SOCAR Türkiye Drives TANAP's Next Phase With Strategic Roadmap
At the SOCAR Türkiye session, participants carried out a comprehensive review of the company's annual performance, focusing on key projects, the progress of strategic objectives, and upcoming investment plans.
They also discussed the impact of regional and global energy trends, stressing SOCAR Türkiye's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening its market position.
The TANAP Board of Directors emphasized the project's achievements and its crucial role in ensuring energy security for both Türkiye and Europe. Operational successes and the pipeline's strategic importance in the regional energy architecture were also highlighted.
Participants outlined future goals and priorities for TANAP, including new areas of activity and long-term development tasks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment