Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Türkiye Drives TANAP's Next Phase With Strategic Roadmap

SOCAR Türkiye Drives TANAP's Next Phase With Strategic Roadmap


2025-09-12 03:08:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ Meetings of the Boards of Directors of SOCAR Türkiye and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were held in Istanbul, Trend reports via SOCAR Türkiye.

At the SOCAR Türkiye session, participants carried out a comprehensive review of the company's annual performance, focusing on key projects, the progress of strategic objectives, and upcoming investment plans.

They also discussed the impact of regional and global energy trends, stressing SOCAR Türkiye's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening its market position.

The TANAP Board of Directors emphasized the project's achievements and its crucial role in ensuring energy security for both Türkiye and Europe. Operational successes and the pipeline's strategic importance in the regional energy architecture were also highlighted.

Participants outlined future goals and priorities for TANAP, including new areas of activity and long-term development tasks.

MENAFN12092025000187011040ID1110055072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search