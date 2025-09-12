Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt Using Drone

2025-09-12 03:07:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted a drone effort to infiltrate its western front and its area of responsibility this morning, Friday. When Border Guard personnel discovered the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, the rules of engagement were put into effect. After that, the drone was given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.

