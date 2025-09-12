France, Germany, UK Fms Condemn Israeli Strike In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom Friday condemned Israel's strikes in Doha on 9 September.
In a joint statement released on Friday, the foreign ministers said the strikes violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation in the region.
"Furthermore, such action poses a serious risk to achieving a negotiated deal, which would secure the release of all remaining hostages and end the war in Gaza. The Ministers urge all parties to renew and redouble their efforts to agree on an immediate ceasefire," the statement continued.
"We express our solidarity with Qatar and fully support the vital role it continues to play in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the United States. We call for the parties to exercise restraint and seize the opportunity for peace.
We further underscore that the focus must remain on reaching a permanent ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and flooding Gaza with aid to stop the famine. We urgently call for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza City, which are causing mass civilian displacement, civilian casualties and destruction of essential infrastructure. We call for the UN and humanitarian NGOs to be able to work safely and at scale across the entire Strip, including the North," said the statement.
"We reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of the heinous crimes committed by Hamas, a terrorist movement that must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages it is holding, be disarmed, and be permanently excluded from governing the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministers concluded Germany United Kingdom Israeli attack in Doha
