Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Expected To Gain Momentum Through 2034, According To Delveinsight Insmed, Astrazeneca, Zambion, The Marcus Foundation, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Solaeromed

DelveInsight's “Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market size was valued approximately USD 1,725 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In August 2025, The FDA has approved brensocatib (Brinsupri; Insmed) for treating non–cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, making it the first therapy approved for this patient population and the first dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor authorized for a neutrophil-mediated disease. Brensocatib is an oral, small-molecule, reversible DPP1 inhibitor that works by blocking DPP1, thereby reducing the activation of neutrophil serine proteases-key contributors to inflammation and tissue damage in chronic lung conditions like bronchiectasis.

In February 2025, The FDA granted priority review to brensocatib, an investigational treatment for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Following acceptance of the new drug application, the target action date has been set for August 12, 2025. If approved, brensocatib would become the first and only authorized therapy for bronchiectasis and the first drug in the new dipeptidyl peptidase 1 class for treating neutrophil-mediated diseases.

In February 2025, Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and bringing to market innovative treatments for chronic respiratory diseases with considerable unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) is the company's inaugural commercial product and represents the first inhaled therapy for COPD maintenance that uniquely combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in a single molecule. Ensifentrine also shows potential for treating non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other respiratory conditions.

In December 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a biotech firm focused on developing high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapies for chronic pulmonary diseases and antibiotic-resistant infections, has reported encouraging topline results from its Phase 2 ("Tailwind") trial. The study assesses AP-PA02, a novel inhaled multi-phage therapy aimed at treating chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals has announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase II Tailwind clinical trial, which is assessing the efficacy of inhaled AP-PA02 in individuals with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.

In May 2024, Insmed Incorporated announced encouraging topline results from the ASPEN study, a global Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

In April 2024, 30 Technology announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the Phase I/IIa NOPA study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of nebulized Nitric Oxide Formulations in patients with Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) who have Pseudomonas aeruginosa or other potentially pathogenic microorganisms (PPMs).

The total market size for the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 524 million in 2023 .

In 2023, the market size for NCFB in the US was estimated at around USD 762 million and is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

DelveInsight's estimates show that, among the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the largest market size in 2023 at approximately USD 196 million , followed by Spain with around USD 151 million , and Italy at USD 90 million for the same year.

In 2023, Japan's total market size for NCFB was approximately USD 439 million , accounting for nearly 25% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

DelveInsight's epidemiology model estimated around 1.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the 7MM in 2023. This number is expected to rise over the forecast period (2024–2034) due to growing awareness and advancements in diagnostic procedures.

In 2023, the United States had approximately 371,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, accounting for about 27% of the total cases in the 7MM.

In the US, the number of females diagnosed with NCFB is higher than that of males. In 2023, females represented around 244,000 cases, compared to approximately 127,000 cases in males. These figures are projected to increase throughout the study period (2020-2034).

In the EU4 and the UK, the prevalence of moderate Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) cases is the highest, followed by mild and severe cases. In 2023, there were around 198,000 moderate, 153,000 mild, and 143,000 severe NCFB cases, with these numbers expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

In 2023, Japan had approximately 98,000 NCFB cases linked to post-infection, 5,000 to COPD, 7,000 to immunodeficiency, 6,000 to asthma, 206,000 to other causes, and 166,000 cases with unknown or idiopathic etiologies.

In 2023, estimates suggest that Japan reported around 132,000 cases of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, 112,000 cases of Haemophilus influenzae, 39,000 cases of Streptococcus pneumoniae, 97,000 cases classified as other pathogens, and 107,000 cases with no growth in the microbiology of NCFB patients.

Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies: CMS I-neb, BI 1291583, Brensocatib, Colistimethatesodium, Trikafta, CHF 6333, S-1226, CMS, BI 1323495, ARINA-1, TIP, ALX-009, and others

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in the US, females diagnosed with NCFB are higher in number than males. The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market dynamics.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by the abnormal widening and inflammation of the bronchial tubes in the lungs. Unlike cystic fibrosis (CF)-related bronchiectasis, which is caused by genetic mutations affecting the production of mucus, NCFB occurs in individuals without CF.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis

Prevalent Cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

CMS I-neb: Zambon

BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

Brensocatib: Insmed/ AstraZeneca

Colistimethatesodium: Zambion

Trikafta: The Marcus Foundation, Inc.

CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

S-1226: SolAeroMed Inc.

CMS: Zambon SpA

BI 1323495: Boehringer Ingelheim

ARINA-1: Renovion, Inc.

TIP: Novartis ALX-009: Alaxia SAS

Increasing disease prevalence due to better detection rate with advanced imaging techniques and improved awareness. An improved understanding of disease pathophysiology has improved diagnosis and is useful in determining novel target molecules for treatment development.

Large, positive, randomized controlled trials are necessary to set the standard of care for bronchiectasis patients. Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, though partially useful, there is a need for evidence-based studies to use for the prevention of PA chronic colonization in bronchiectasis patients.

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, Zambon, Insmed, AstraZeneca, Zambion, The Marcus Foundation, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., SolAeroMed Inc., Zambon SpA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Renovion, Inc., Novartis, Alaxia SAS, and others

Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies: CMS I-neb, BI 1291583, Brensocatib, Colistimethatesodium, Trikafta, CHF 6333, S-1226, CMS, BI 1323495, ARINA-1, TIP, ALX-009, and others

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis current marketed and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis emerging therapies

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market drivers and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

