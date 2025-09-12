Adnan“Eddie” Bin-Mahfouz Releases Groundbreaking Guide,“The Art Of Business Development In The Age Of AI,” Offering A Proven Six-Week Framework To Triple Sales Performance

MENAFN - GetNews)



Blending Two Decades of Global Expertise with Actionable AI Strategies, This Transformative Book Equips Sales Professionals to Harness Technology for Smarter Lead Generation, Relationship Building, and Sustained Revenue Growth Without Losing the Essential Human Touch

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, author and business strategist Adnan“Eddie” Bin-Mahfouz, MBA , announces the release of his groundbreaking book, The Art of Business Development in the Age of AI. This timely guide empowers professionals to thrive in an era where success depends on blending human ingenuity with AI-powered efficiency.

With over 20 years of global business development experience across the U.S., GCC, and India, Bin-Mahfouz draws on his proven record of driving sales growth of up to 280% , accelerating onboarding by 50% , and tripling outbound response rates. His new book delivers a six-week framework packed with real-world case studies, practical exercises, and strategies designed to help professionals build long-term value, master core sales skills, and integrate AI without losing the human touch.

“Business development is not just about closing deals - it's about opening doors, creating value, and sustaining growth. AI is the new co-pilot, but emotional intelligence, empathy, and trust remain the captain,” says Bin-Mahfouz.

Key Takeaways from the Book



Differentiate business development from sales, focusing on long-term value creation.

Master timeless skills: prospecting, storytelling, relationship-building, and objection handling.

Harness AI tools for smarter lead generation, predictive analytics, and market insights.

Build sustainable sales pipelines through persistence, follow-ups, and strategic organization. Preserve the human edge -empathy, creativity, and authenticity-in an AI-driven marketplace.

About the Author

Adnan Bin-Mahfouz is the founder and Senior Growth Consultant at TBSPRO1 , where he has trained and onboarded more than 100 high-performing sales professionals worldwide. With certifications in Strategic Marketing, Executive Negotiation, and Building World-Class Sales Organizations, he is a recognized authority on transforming sales operations and helping companies achieve measurable results.

Availability

The Art of Business Development in the Age of AI will be available in print and digital formats on Amazon and major online retailers starting September 2025 .