Maryfrances Rochester Blends Imagination And Environmental Awareness In Charming New Children's Book“The Turquoise Monkey”

Author Maryfrances Rochester invites readers young and old on a heartwarming journey of imagination, friendship, and conservation in her delightful new children's book, The Turquoise Monkey. This beautifully told and illustrated story is both a whimsical tale of a lonely child's dream and a gentle call to awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species.

On a rainy autumn weekend, six-year-old Jordan is feeling especially alone. Longing for a companion, she creates a drawing of a bright turquoise monkey-her dream friend and perfect playmate. What begins as a creative escape soon becomes an obsession, as Jordan wishes and hopes her imaginary friend could somehow become real.

But The Turquoise Monkey is more than just a sweet story about childhood imagination-it also introduces readers to the real-life Golden Snub-nosed Monkey, a rare and endangered primate from the mountainous forests of China. Rochester skillfully weaves facts about this remarkable creature into the narrative, gently guiding readers to care about wildlife conservation and the challenges these animals face due to habitat loss and deforestation.

"I wanted to blend the power of a child's imagination with a meaningful message about protecting our world's rare and beautiful creatures," says Rochester. "Through Jordan's story, children can learn that their dreams matter-and so does the world around them."

The Turquoise Monkey is ideal for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking a story that entertains while inspiring curiosity and compassion for wildlife.

