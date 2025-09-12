MENAFN - GetNews)



"New Survey Reveals Over Half of UK Gym-Goers Have Experienced or Witnessed Harassment in Fitness Facilities - TRAINFITNESS Study Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Safety Measures as 51.8% Report Harassment Incidents"Alarming new research reveals that 51.8% of UK gym-goers have experienced or witnessed harassment in fitness facilities, highlighting significant safety concerns that affect member experience and potentially limit participation in physical activity.

London, UK - 12 September, 2025 - Alarming new research reveals that 51.8% of UK gym-goers have experienced or witnessed harassment in fitness facilities, highlighting significant safety concerns that affect member experience and potentially limit participation in physical activity.

The comprehensive survey of 1,000 UK gym members by TRAINFITNESS , conducted in early 2025, uncovered striking insights about harassment in fitness environments that demand immediate attention from facility operators and industry leaders.

Key Survey Findings

The research identified multiple forms of harassment affecting gym members:



51.8% of gym-goers have experienced or witnessed harassment

47.1% cited "unwanted advice or coaching" as the most common form of harassment

42.9% reported unwanted staring or following

39.0% experienced inappropriate comments about appearance 30.7% faced lewd/suggestive comments or advances

Safety Measures in High Demand

Survey respondents clearly indicated which safety improvements they most want to see implemented:



Increased staff presence (64.5%)

Strict membership cancellation for offenders (49.6%)

Women-only workout areas (49.1%) – with nearly twice as many women (60.9%) supporting this measure compared to men (33.3%)

Clear reporting procedures (46.1%) More security cameras (45.9%)

Industry Expert Commentary

Michael Betts, Director of TRAINFITNESS and a personal trainer with over 30 years' experience, commented: "While our study shows that harassment seems to have dropped compared to surveys conducted in previous years, it remains a serious issue and consumers are willing to vote with their pockets for facilities that prioritise member safety."

Financial Impact and Member Willingness

The research reveals strong consumer demand for enhanced safety measures, with notable findings about payment preferences:



42.4% of respondents believe safety measures should be included in standard membership fees 57.6% would pay extra for enhanced security features

Broader Context

The research comes at a time when safety in public spaces, particularly for women, continues to be a significant concern across the UK. These findings suggest that fitness facilities have both an opportunity and responsibility to lead in creating safer environments for all users.

About TRAINFITNESS

TRAINFITNESS are the UK's leading fitness education company delivering industry-recognised qualifications and specialist courses for aspiring and established professionals. With flexible online learning and in-person clinics nationwide, TRAINFITNESS help learners launch and grow meaningful careers in health and fitness.

Note to editors: Survey methodology details, additional data breakdowns or unique comments are available upon request.