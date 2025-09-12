From Small Operation To Six-Figure Revenue: How Matt Mccowan Built Green Roots Outdoors Using Quoteiq

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Matt McCowan Honored with QuoteIQ's Six Figure Award"Purchasing Manager Transforms $55,000 Investment into $300,000+ Landscaping Business in Three Years

Howell, Michigan - September 12, 2025 - QuoteIQ, the premier CRM platform for service-based businesses, proudly recognizes Matt McCowan, founder of Green Roots Outdoors, as its newest six-figure earner. The 42-year-old entrepreneur left his stable career as a purchasing manager after 18 years to build a thriving landscaping and lawn maintenance company that has generated over $300,000 annually.

McCowan's remarkable journey began three years ago when he made the bold decision to leave his comfortable position in childcare center purchasing management to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. Motivated by the desire to build something meaningful for his young son and family, he invested approximately $55,000 in equipment and launched Green Roots Outdoors, serving Livingston County and parts of Oakland County in Michigan.

"Stories like his are why we get up every day to focus on the QuoteIQ platform, improving, adding features, talking to our users and getting feedback from them to make their lives easier, their businesses more profitable," said Mike Vidan, Co-Founder of QuoteIQ.

"Matt's journey perfectly exemplifies what happens when determination meets the right tools," added Justin Rogers, Co-Founder of QuoteIQ. "He didn't just start a business-he built a systematic approach to growth that leverages technology to maintain relationships and drive revenue. His success with upselling 100% of his maintenance customers shows the power of staying connected and professional with your client base."

Building Success Through Strategic Growth

Starting as a solo operator with a commercial zero-turn mower, used truck, and trailer, McCowan has methodically scaled his operation to include two wrapped trucks with a third in development, and a team of 2.5 full-time equivalent employees. The company provides comprehensive services including weekly lawn maintenance, landscaping installation, mulching, flower bed design, and winter snow removal for both residential and commercial clients.

What sets Green Roots Outdoors apart in the competitive Michigan market is McCowan's strategic approach to business development. Rather than relying heavily on traditional advertising, the company has grown almost exclusively through word-of-mouth referrals and strategic truck wrap marketing-a $4,200 investment that paid for itself within two weeks through a single high-value contract.

"We built this platform to give everyone the opportunity to get the things they need to run their business, market their business and stay in front of customers without breaking the bank and without needing countless integrations to achieve this," explained Vidan. "All in one, vertically integrated platform that any business owner can afford and it grows with their business."

The Power of Recurring Revenue and Upselling

Green Roots Outdoors has mastered the critical balance between recurring maintenance contracts and high-value landscaping projects. Currently operating with approximately 50% lawn maintenance and 50% landscaping services, McCowan has achieved remarkable success in upselling existing lawn care customers to additional services.

"100% of our lawn maintenance customers utilize our other services," McCowan explained. "We use QuoteIQ's text and email blast features to keep customers informed about seasonal services like fall cleanups, aeration, overseeding, and plantings. If you don't tell them what services you offer, you're leaving money on the table."

The company's strategic use of door hangers, digital marketing through QuoteIQ's platform, and consistent communication has created a sustainable business model where lawn maintenance serves as an entry point for higher-margin landscaping projects.

Technology-Driven Business Management

From the beginning, Green Roots Outdoors has leveraged QuoteIQ's comprehensive CRM platform to manage operations, track key performance metrics, and maintain professional customer relationships. The platform's dashboard analytics provide McCowan with crucial insights including sales figures, profit and loss statements, average ticket sizes, and service breakdowns.

"Having QuoteIQ from day one has been essential," McCowan noted. "The platform helps us track everything professionally, send estimates and invoices, and most importantly, stay connected with our customers through text and email campaigns."

Market Demand and Growth Potential

Operating in Michigan's robust landscaping market, Green Roots Outdoors benefits from high demand that exceeds available service providers. According to McCowan, the primary challenge for landscaping companies in the region isn't finding customers-it's finding qualified employees to perform the work.

"There are enough customers for everyone," McCowan observed. "People want someone who's honest, truthful, and will get the job done correctly. That's how you build the word-of-mouth business that drives sustainable growth."

Future Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Green Roots Outdoors has aggressive but achievable growth targets. For the upcoming season, the company aims to secure $10,000 monthly in recurring lawn maintenance contracts while doubling or tripling landscaping revenue. The five-year vision includes operating 10-15 trucks with a dedicated shop facility and a team of satisfied employees.

"The goal is to build something sustainable that I can be proud of," McCowan reflected. "We want happy employees and satisfied customers working on their properties, which are very intimate and important investments for homeowners."

Key Success Statistics



Initial Investment: $55,000 (truck, commercial mower, trailer, insurance, marketing)

Current Fleet : Two wrapped trucks with third in development

Customer Upsell Rate : 100% of lawn maintenance customers utilize additional services

Growth Timeline : From startup to $300,000+ annually in three years

Service Mix : 50% lawn maintenance, 50% landscaping projects Marketing ROI : Truck wrap investment recovered within two weeks

About Green Roots Outdoors

Founded in 2022 by Matt McCowan, Green Roots Outdoors provides comprehensive landscaping and lawn maintenance services throughout Livingston County and Oakland County, Michigan. The company specializes in weekly lawn maintenance, landscape installation, seasonal services, and snow removal for residential and commercial clients. Based in Howell, Michigan, the company has built its reputation on reliable service, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

About QuoteIQ

QuoteIQ is the leading all-in-one CRM platform designed specifically for service-based businesses. The platform provides comprehensive tools for customer management, estimating, invoicing, payment processing, marketing automation, and business analytics. QuoteIQ empowers entrepreneurs to professional their operations, track key metrics, and scale their businesses efficiently without requiring multiple software integrations.