Colorectal Cancer Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Novartis, Pharma Oncology, Purple Biotech Ltd, Plus Therapeutics

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Colorectal Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Colorectal Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Plus Therapeutics, Processa Pharmaceutic als, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Apollomics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Purple Biotech Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, ALX Oncology Inc., Guojian Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Gritstone Bio, Inc, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmace uticals Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Amgen, Mirati Therapeutics, and others , are developing therapies for the Colorectal Cancer treatment



Emerging Colorectal Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- 188RNL-BAM, PCS11T, HLX13, Geptanolimab, HDM201, TP-1454, NT219, NKTR, 255, Evorpacept (ALX148), CPGJ 602 Sunshine, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, GRT-C901, SHR-1701, Trilaciclib, Lumakras (sotorasib), MRTX849, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Colorectal Cancer market in the coming years.

In August 2025, Marking a significant advancement in personalized cancer care, the US FDA has approved Agilent Technologies Inc.'s MMR IHC Panel pharmDx (Dako Omnis), a new companion diagnostic (CDx) test for colorectal cancer (CRC). This approval offers oncologists and pathologists a vital tool to identify patients most likely to benefit from targeted immunotherapy treatments.

In August 2025, The FDA has granted approval for the MMR IHC Panel pharmDx (Dako Omnis) as a companion diagnostic to detect patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) who may qualify for treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo), either alone or in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy).

In August 2025, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced that the FDA has approved its MMR IHC Panel pharmDx (Dako Omnis) as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for colorectal cancer. The test helps identify patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) who may be eligible for treatment with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo® (nivolumab) as monotherapy or in combination with Yervoy® (ipilimumab). The MMR IHC Panel pharmDx (Dako Omnis) is authorized for exclusive use with the Agilent Dako Omnis automated staining system.

In April 2025, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in PLK1 inhibition for developing novel cancer therapies, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 CRDF-004 trial. This study is evaluating the effectiveness of onvansertib combined with standard-of-care treatment for first-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

In February 2025, Pfizer's combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) successfully met one of its primary objectives-improving progression-free survival (PFS)-in a Phase III clinical trial, strengthening its potential for full regulatory approval. The BREAKWATER trial (NCT05217446), an open-label, active-controlled study, evaluated a treatment regimen combining Pfizer's Braftovi (encorafenib), Eli Lilly's Erbitux (cetuximab), and the chemotherapy regimen mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin). The trial focused on treatment-naive mCRC patients with a BRAF V600E mutation.

In February 2025, Averto Medical announced that its ColoSeal Intraluminal Colonic Diversion (ICD) System has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. This groundbreaking device aims to improve recovery and outcomes for patients undergoing colorectal surgery by potentially removing the need for a temporary ostomy.

In January 2025, The FDA has approved Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, Lumakras, for use in combination with Vectibix to treat advanced colorectal cancer. Additionally, in December 2024, EndoQuest Robotics received FDA IDE approval to initiate a clinical trial assessing its surgical robot for the removal of colorectal lesions. The study, involving 50 participants across five sites in the US, will evaluate the robot's safety and effectiveness in performing endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures (NCT06133387).

In November 2024, Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies, has released initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1C trial. The study evaluates vilastobart (XTX101), a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced, high-affinity anti-CTLA-4, in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for patients with advanced solid tumors and colorectal cancer.

In September 2024, FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved for treating adults with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This novel oral targeted therapy is designed for once-daily use, providing a non-chemotherapy alternative for patients who have previously received treatments such as fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, along with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy. In January 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) recently disclosed encouraging findings from the Phase III CheckMate -8HW study involving Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an initial treatment choice for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This open-label, randomized Phase III trial aims to assess the effectiveness of combining Opdivo and Yervoy compared to the chemotherapy selected by the investigator.

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer or colon cancer, refers to cancer that develops in the colon or rectum, which are parts of the digestive system. It typically starts as small, noncancerous clumps of cells called polyps that form on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. Over time, some of these polyps can become cancerous.

Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



188RNL-BAM: Plus Therapeutics

PCS11T: Processa Pharmaceuticals

HLX13: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Adagrasib: Mirati Therapeutics

XL092: Exelixis

EO2040: Enterome

Etrumadenant: Arcus Biosciences

LYL845: Lyell Immunopharma

Geptanolimab: Apollomics

HDM201: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

TP-1454: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

NT219: Purple Biotech Ltd.

NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics

Evorpacept (ALX148): ALX Oncology Inc.

CPGJ 602 Sunshine: Guojian Pharmaceutical

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

GRT-C901: Gritstone Bio, Inc

SHR-1701: Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmace uticals Co., Ltd.

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

Lumakras (sotorasib): Amgen MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics

Some of the key companies in the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Colorectal Cancer are - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Lyell Immunopharma, and others.

Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Emergence of targeted therapies for mCRC treatment, technical Advancement in molecular subtyping of CRC tumors, increase in product development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Colorectal Cancer Market.

Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, limitations in understanding secondary resistance, high Cost of Treatment . Challenges related to precision oncology in mCRC management and other factors are creating obstacles in the Colorectal Cancer Market growth.

