Discover Comfort And Style: Vivanta Thane Launches New Premium Rooms With Signature Suites

MENAFN - GetNews) A perfect staycation begins with choosing a hotel that offers more than just a place to stay; it should be a sanctuary of comfort, luxury and thoughtful experiences.

With elegantly designed hotel rooms in Thane and breathtaking views, Vivanta Thane provides a seamless blend of relaxation and sophistication, ensuring every moment of your stay is indulgent. This makes it the ultimate destination for those seeking a memorable and luxurious stay in Thane.

Here's what makes Vivanta Thane a top choice among travellers.

Vivanta Thane: A Premium Choice for Discerning Travellers

Vivanta Thane is a stylish retreat where modern architecture beautifully intertwines with Thane's rich heritage, all set against the calm, shimmering lakes. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by a warm and elegant atmosphere that feels truly distinctive and welcoming.

Located on the bustling LBS Road, this hotel offers a serene oasis that feels a world away from the city's chaos. Its strategic location provides easy access to key business areas and transport routes like the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road, making it equally convenient for work trips and leisurely stays.

A Glimpse into Vivanta Thane's Luxurious Rooms and Suites

For the modern traveller who seeks more than just a place to stay, Vivanta Thane provides a truly luxurious escape. With 97 thoughtfully designed rooms and 2 stylish suites, the hotel offers a range of accommodations, ensuring every guest can find their ideal retreat.

Below is an overview of the rooms and suites you can choose from, each offering a distinct experience to suit different travel needs -

Superior Rooms - The Superior Room King Bed and Superior Room Twin Bed (22 sq m each) are designed with intelligent lighting and soothing colour palettes, providing a cosy and stylish base for your stay.

Deluxe Rooms - Stepping up in space, the Deluxe Room King Bed and Deluxe Room Twin Bed (27 sq m each) feature floor-to-ceiling bay windows that flood the room with natural light, creating a bright, airy ambience while offering stunning city views.

Premium Rooms - For an elevated experience, the Premium Room King Bed (35 sq m) and Premium Room Twin Bed (34 sq m) feature bold furniture and abstract artwork. Guests in these hotel rooms in Thane can also enjoy an exclusive benefit of unlimited drinks and grazing from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, a perfect way to unwind.

Suites - Designed for travellers who crave space and comfort, the suites at Vivanta Thane offer a home away from home. The Executive Suite King Bed (52 sq m) is thoughtfully designed with a clear separation of work and relaxation areas, while the spacious Vivanta Suite King Bed (61 sq m) offers distinct living and sleeping spaces with serene Zen Garden views.

Offerings Beyond the Room

While hotel rooms in Thane West set the tone for a perfect stay, the experience extends far beyond your room. Some of the standout offerings include -



Fitness Centre - The state-of-the-art fitness centre allows guests to maintain their workout routines even while away from home.

Outdoor Pool - The infinity pool offers a serene escape with panoramic views of the city skyline and the lush Yeoor Hills, providing the perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate.

Diverse Culinary Experience - Vivanta Thane brings you a variety of dining experiences to satisfy every taste. From global favourites and creative vegetarian dishes to refreshing drinks and indulgent desserts, each meal is crafted to delight your senses and make your staycation truly memorable. Elegant Venues - Spacious banquet halls and meeting rooms equipped with modern facilities provide the perfect setting for everything from business conferences to special celebrations, making Vivanta Thane an all-in-one destination for a luxurious staycation.

Combined with attentive, sophisticated hospitality, these amenities make every moment of your stay effortless, comfortable and memorable, transforming an ordinary getaway into a truly indulgent experience.

Conclusion

Whether it is a romantic getaway, a family celebration or an indulgent solo escape, Vivanta Thane's hotel rooms in Thane West offer an unmatched staycation experience.

With luxurious decor, panoramic views, modern amenities and flawless service, every moment here is designed to delight.

So, why imagine the perfect staycation when you can live it? Choose Vivanta Thane for your next break and discover a stay that is even better than you dreamed.