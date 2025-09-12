Western Pennsylvania Slip And Fall Attorneys At Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. Address FOOSH Injuries This Season

A fall can happen in a split second, but the impact may lead to lasting consequences -especially when it results in a FOOSH injury. The Western Pennsylvania slip and fall attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) are raising awareness about these common injuries, which often occur during the winter months when surfaces become especially hazardous. Both Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George are urging the public to recognize the dangers of unsafe properties and the legal options available to injury victims.

A FOOSH injury-short for“fall onto an outstretched hand”-happens when someone tries to break their fall with their hands. These types of injuries often occur on slippery or poorly maintained properties, making them a significant concern for premises liability cases. The Western Pennsylvania slip and fall attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. emphasize that property owners have a legal responsibility to maintain reasonably safe conditions, especially in high-traffic areas such as mall entrances and parking lots.

Lawrence M. Kelly, who has spent more than four decades serving clients across Western Pennsylvania, states that these types of injuries can lead to serious medical complications.“If you suffered a FOOSH injury on a hazardous property, the Western Pennsylvania slip and fall attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. can help you seek compensation for your injuries,” the article notes. Kelly's legal career, marked by leadership roles such as President of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, reinforces his deep commitment to clients facing personal injury challenges.

FOOSH injuries can include wrist fractures, shoulder dislocations, and elbow sprains. According to the attorneys, symptoms such as pain, swelling, bruising, or difficulty moving joints should be taken seriously. Joseph A. George, who brings nearly 30 years of legal experience to the firm, stresses the importance of immediate medical care after such incidents. These injuries are not always obvious and could worsen if ignored. George's long-standing focus on personal injury and his recognition as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer from 2018 through 2024 highlight his strong track record in advocating for injured clients.

Even a seemingly minor fall can result in complex injuries such as a Smith's fracture or a dislocated shoulder. Both Kelly and George stress that victims should not dismiss these incidents or delay medical evaluation. Documenting the scene and symptoms, collecting witness statements, and seeking legal advice promptly are all steps that can strengthen a claim. A fall on a wet floor or icy pavement, especially when left unaddressed by a property owner, may provide grounds for compensation under Pennsylvania's civil justice system.

Legal recovery is not limited to just medical expenses. Victims may also be eligible to recover lost wages and compensation for physical pain and emotional suffering. With growing medical costs and time away from work, pursuing legal action might be the only path to financial stability for many. Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. remains committed to helping individuals across Western Pennsylvania understand their rights and take action when property negligence leads to injury.

As winter approaches, the risk of FOOSH injuries increases. The attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. encourage anyone who has suffered a fall to act quickly. Time limits may apply, and waiting too long could make it harder to build a strong case. Evidence such as photographs of the hazard or prompt medical records can make a difference in a premises liability claim.

Falling is traumatic-and the recovery can be slow. Physical therapy and long-term care are often required, especially if fractures or shoulder injuries are involved. With their decades of combined experience, Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George guide clients through this recovery period while handling the legal burden. Their goal is to secure the compensation clients need to move forward with healing.

For those who have experienced a fall due to unsafe property conditions, taking action is key. Reach out to legal professionals who understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll of a FOOSH injury. The Western Pennsylvania slip and fall attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. are prepared to assess each case and pursue compensation for what clients have endured.

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. continues to stand by the side of injury victims in Pennsylvania. Whether it's a fractured wrist or a dislocated shoulder, FOOSH injuries deserve serious attention-and so do the people who suffer from them.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a law firm based in Western Pennsylvania. With a strong focus on personal injury law, the firm represents individuals who have been hurt due to unsafe property conditions, workplace incidents, medical negligence, and motor vehicle accidents. Attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George are committed to providing legal support that helps clients recover the compensation they need to move forward.

