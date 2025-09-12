JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care Launches Seasonal Cleaning Initiative To Help Los Angeles Families Prepare For Fall

MENAFN - GetNews)



JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care launches a seasonal cleaning initiative in Los Angeles, offering eco-friendly deep cleaning for carpets, tile, hardwood, and upholstery to improve air quality and home comfort.

JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, a family-owned and operated company serving the Los Angeles community for over two decades, has announced the launch of its seasonal cleaning initiative designed to refresh and protect homes as families transition into fall. Specializing in carpet cleaning, tile and grout restoration, hardwood refinishing, tile and grout repair, and upholstery care, the company uses eco-friendly products and professional techniques to ensure healthier, cleaner living spaces.

With kids back in school and colder months ahead, indoor air quality and cleanliness become more important than ever. This initiative addresses allergens, dust, and summer buildup by offering seasonal cleaning packages that prepare homes for allergy and flu season. By providing deep cleaning services tailored to carpets, tiles, hardwood floors, and upholstery, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care ensures families can enjoy comfort, cleanliness, and peace of mind during the busy months ahead.

“Our mission has always been to provide expert care while treating every home as if it were our own,” said Peter Shams, Owner of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care.“With our seasonal cleaning initiative, we're helping families breathe easier and live healthier.”

Jackie, Co-Owner, added,“We believe clean floors create more than just a fresh home - they create a safe, welcoming space for family and friends.”

Local homeowners, families with children and pets, and property managers across Los Angeles will particularly benefit from this initiative. Not only does it improve air quality and reduce allergens, but it also extends the life of flooring and upholstery through professional, eco-conscious care.

About JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care

Founded and run by Peter and Jackie, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is a family-owned business proudly serving Los Angeles for over 20 years. Based in Sherman Oaks, the company provides a wide range of floor and upholstery care services, using eco-friendly products and techniques while treating every client like family.