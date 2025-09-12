Oakland County Misdemeanor Lawyer Paul J. Tafelski Explains When Traffic Violations Become Criminal Charges

Traffic offenses in Michigan can escalate quickly, and understanding the difference between a ticket and a misdemeanor is critical. According to Oakland County misdemeanor lawyer Paul J. Tafelski ( ) of Michigan Defense Law, certain traffic violations can lead to criminal charges with long-term consequences. A misdemeanor traffic charge in Oakland County is more than a simple citation-it may involve jail time, fines, and a lasting impact on driving privileges.

Driving on a suspended license is one of the most common reasons drivers face criminal traffic charges. Oakland County misdemeanor lawyer Paul J. Tafelski explains that this offense is often misunderstood. While it may appear to be a minor issue, the Michigan courts consider it a criminal violation if proper notice of suspension was issued. Oakland County courts are known for their strict stance on these cases, making it essential to approach such charges with legal guidance.

Many drivers underestimate the seriousness of repeat offenses. As noted by Oakland County misdemeanor lawyer Paul J. Tafelski, penalties for a second or third offense can include extended license suspension, higher fines, and potential incarceration.“Some courts treat this very seriously. Oakland County is known for coming down hard on DWLS, especially if you have any history of the same charge,” said Tafelski. Different jurisdictions across Michigan may treat the same violation with varying levels of severity, which often catches people off guard.

Certain traffic offenses-such as reckless driving, operating while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, and open container violations-are classified as misdemeanors. These charges can add points to a driving record and include license suspensions and jail time. Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law outlines how reckless driving alone results in a 90-day hard suspension and six points on a driving record. These penalties not only affect legal standing but also have practical consequences for everyday life, including employment and insurance costs.

Reckless driving becomes a focus when behavior shows a disregard for safety, even without causing a crash. Factors such as excessive speed, weaving through traffic, or ignoring weather conditions can lead to this charge. According to Paul J. Tafelski, aggravating circumstances, including location, weather, or the presence of children in the vehicle, can elevate charges and lead to stricter penalties. A typical speeding violation in a school or construction zone may be treated more harshly than in other areas due to the elevated risk involved.

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) is another traffic misdemeanor in Michigan that can lead to felony charges under certain conditions. Paul J. Tafelski explains that impaired driving resulting in injury or involving a minor passenger significantly increases the severity of the legal consequences. Prior OWI convictions also raise the stakes, potentially resulting in felony charges. Open container violations, even when the driver is not drinking, can also result in misdemeanor charges carrying jail time and additional license penalties.

Speeding, generally considered a civil infraction, can become a misdemeanor when tied to reckless conduct. Paul J. Tafelski clarifies that when a driver's behavior reflects willful disregard for others' safety, charges can be elevated. Excessive speed, aggressive lane changes, or operating a vehicle in hazardous conditions can lead to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge with up to 93 days in jail.

Failure to stop and identify after a property damage incident is another misdemeanor charge handled in Oakland County. Paul J. Tafelski explains that courts often assume the driver fled the scene due to other underlying issues such as intoxication, possession of illegal substances, or a suspended license. This assumption makes courts more likely to impose serious penalties. Convictions for this offense can add six points to a driving record and result in jail time, even if the original incident seemed minor.

When misdemeanor traffic violations escalate to felony charges, the consequences become far more serious. According to Paul J. Tafelski, reckless driving that causes serious injury or death, fleeing from law enforcement, or operating under the influence with a child in the vehicle are examples of how quickly a case can change. Each of these situations is handled with a higher level of scrutiny in Oakland County courts.

Michigan Defense Law provides legal support to those facing misdemeanor traffic charges in Oakland County. Paul J. Tafelski reviews police reports, evaluates aggravating factors, negotiates reduced charges, and represents clients in court to help protect driving privileges and reduce long-term consequences. The legal system in Michigan treats these offenses with increasing seriousness, particularly for repeat violations or those involving public safety risks.

Drivers charged with traffic misdemeanors in Oakland County should act quickly. Legal representation can make the difference between a temporary inconvenience and a long-lasting criminal record. Charges may escalate based on prior convictions or situational factors, so early legal action is critical. Paul J. Tafelski offers guidance on managing the legal process and working toward favorable resolutions for those charged with motor vehicle offenses.

Michigan Defense Law offers legal services for individuals facing criminal and traffic-related charges across Michigan. Led by Paul J. Tafelski, the firm provides support in cases ranging from misdemeanor traffic violations to more serious criminal matters, helping clients navigate court procedures and minimize the impact on their lives.

