New Jersey Simple Assault Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Helps Clients Navigate Complex Assault Laws

Facing a charge of simple assault in New Jersey can lead to more than just a courtroom appearance-it can have lasting consequences on a person's future. New Jersey simple assault lawyer Adam M. Lustberg ( ) of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is committed to defending individuals charged under these laws, offering clear guidance and strategic defense options tailored to each case.

Simple assault is classified as the least severe of the three assault charges in New Jersey, which also include aggravated assault and assault by vehicle. Still, a conviction can result in jail time, fines, and a permanent mark on a criminal record. New Jersey simple assault lawyer Adam M. Lustberg emphasizes that these consequences make legal representation not only advisable but essential.“Causing even temporary pain or issuing a threat of physical harm can be considered a basis for a simple assault charge in New Jersey, even if the actor did not follow through with the threat of assault,” Lustberg explains.

From his office in Hackensack, New Jersey simple assault lawyer Adam M. Lustberg leads a team that focuses on building strong defenses for those accused of violent crimes. Simple assault may appear minor on paper-it is a disorderly persons offense in most cases-but the penalties, such as up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000, are substantial. Moreover, a conviction can have long-term personal and professional repercussions, especially since the offense remains on one's permanent record.

Adam M. Lustberg has dedicated nearly two decades to defending clients across the state. From minor altercations to more complex legal matters, he works to ensure that each individual receives a fair defense. His approach is both strategic and thorough, based on a foundation of courtroom experience and an understanding of the emotional toll these charges can take. Lustberg's legal career began at Seton Hall University, where his early work with the Juvenile Justice Clinic and Public Defender's Office sparked a commitment to criminal defense that continues today.

Simple assault charges in New Jersey are not limited to acts of physical aggression. They may also involve threats or actions that cause fear of imminent harm. The legal definitions include attempts to cause bodily injury, reckless or negligent harm with a weapon, and behavior that puts another person in fear. These broad standards mean that individuals may face charges even in cases where injuries are minimal or where mutual consent was involved. Lustberg often reviews cases in detail to assess the validity of such charges and determine the best course of action.

There are several legal strategies that Adam M. Lustberg and his team may pursue depending on the circumstances. These include claims of self-defense, defense of others, coercion, duress, or mutual consent. In situations involving sports or other physically risky activities, establishing that the alleged harm was foreseeable and reasonable can be key. Each case demands a tailored approach, and Lustberg works closely with clients to identify the most viable path forward.

Simple assault can also play a role in domestic violence cases. When charges arise in this context, defendants may face a restraining order in addition to criminal penalties. Lustberg points out that such cases are often complex, particularly when there are disputes about the legitimacy of claims or when the alleged victim was actually acting in self-defense. He works to ensure that each aspect of the case is thoroughly examined, especially in situations where clients may be at risk of losing rights such as firearms ownership or facing additional charges for violating restraining orders.

In some cases, charges of simple assault may be reduced to lesser offenses such as harassment. This legal option can be crucial for those seeking to avoid the harshest penalties. Under New Jersey law, harassment is a lesser included offense, and if the circumstances fit, prosecutors may agree to amend the charge. Lustberg advises clients on whether such reductions are possible and how they might affect long-term outcomes like expungement eligibility.

For those already convicted, New Jersey law offers the possibility of expungement after five years, assuming all sentencing requirements have been met. In cases where a conditional dismissal program was used, the timeline can be as short as six months. Lustberg provides support through this process as well, helping individuals move forward from past charges.

Adam M. Lustberg encourages anyone charged with simple assault in New Jersey to act quickly and seek legal guidance. The early stages of a case often offer the best opportunities to challenge the charges or negotiate favorable outcomes. His goal is to provide not only legal representation but also a clearer understanding of what clients are facing and how they can protect their future.

Those concerned about a pending charge or looking to explore their legal options can contact Lustberg Law Offices, LLC to schedule a consultation.

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is based in Hackensack, New Jersey, and led by criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg. The firm represents clients throughout Bergen County and across the state in cases involving criminal charges, including simple assault. With a commitment to advocacy and client-focused legal strategies, the firm works to defend individuals against charges that can carry serious, long-term consequences.

