Frio RV Park Announces Premier Gated RV Stays In Pearsall, TX

Frio RV Park , a gated RV community conveniently located off I-35 in Pearsall, Texas, is proud to welcome travelers and long-term guests to enjoy a peaceful, secure, and well-appointed stay in South Texas.

Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Frio RV Park offers spacious pull-thru sites with 30/50 amp full hookups, shaded lots, community BBQ grills, picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities. The property is pet-friendly and emphasizes both security and comfort with controlled access and established quiet hours, making it ideal for overnight travelers, snowbirds, or extended guests.

A Community Feel on the Road

Guests often remark that Frio RV Park feels more like a neighborhood than a simple stopover. Neighbors gather around shaded picnic tables, share meals at the BBQ grills, and form lasting friendships. The management team keeps the park clean and welcoming, ensuring every stay feels effortless and stress-free.

Unlike crowded roadside lots, Frio RV Park focuses on creating an environment where guests can truly relax. The peaceful setting, combined with thoughtful amenities, allows travelers to feel at home whether they stay for a night or a season.

Convenient South Texas Location

Frio RV Park is just minutes from local dining, shopping, and services in Pearsall, while offering quick access to San Antonio, Laredo, and the Texas Hill Country. The location is ideal for hunters, seasonal workers, retirees, and families traveling through South Texas. For those working on the road, reliable hookups and a calm atmosphere make it easy to balance work and travel.

Why Guests Choose Frio RV Park

Widely recognized among travelers as the best RV park in Pearsall, TX , Frio RV Park stands out for its:



Clean, gated property with secure access

Spacious, shaded sites with full hookups

Convenient on-site amenities including laundry and picnic areas

Pet-friendly policies for families traveling with animals Welcoming community atmosphere where neighbors become friends

This unique combination of features makes Frio RV Park an excellent choice for both short visits and long-term stays.

Plan Your Stay

Whether you're exploring South Texas, heading north or south along I-35, or looking for a seasonal home base, Frio RV Park offers the comfort, security, and hospitality that RV travelers value most.

Plan your visit today at: