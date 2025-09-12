Dr. Anil Shah Launches Powerful Retinol Formula To Improve Post-Rhinoplasty Healing And Results

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Anil Shah, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with practices in New York City and Chicago, has unveiled a breakthrough in post-surgical skincare: a 1.5% time-released retinol developed specifically for rhinoplasty patients. This product, part of his Aesthetic Skin line, is designed to help patients achieve smoother, more refined results after nasal surgery while restoring skin health.

One of the most common concerns following rhinoplasty is how the skin conforms to the new nasal structure. Some patients experience thicker or oilier skin post-surgery, which can interfere with healing and contouring. Dr. Shah's advanced retinol formula directly addresses these issues.

Unlike traditional retinols, which often cause redness and irritation, especially around the sensitive nasal area, Dr. Shah's time-released technology delivers potent results without triggering inflammation. Patients applying the formula twice daily on the nose have seen their skin adapt and conform better to the new contours, leading to improved overall outcomes.

Beyond aiding in post-surgical contouring, the formula also helps reduce oil, refine skin texture, and promote a healthier, more balanced complexion. While it can be used across the face, this product is uniquely formulated to optimize healing and skin appearance following rhinoplasty.

“Most retinols on the market are either too weak to make a difference or so strong that they cause irritation,” said Dr. Shah.“I've tried almost every product available, and redness around the nose is a constant issue-exactly the opposite of what you want after rhinoplasty. That's why I developed this formula: powerful enough to make an impact, but gentle enough for the healing process.”

Dr. Shah's Retinol Forza (1.5%) is now available for purchase through the Aesthetic Skin online stor .

With this launch, Dr. Shah continues his commitment to providing patients with not only world-class surgical expertise but also targeted solutions that enhance recovery and long-term results.

About Dr. Anil Shah

Dr. Anil Shah is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with offices in New York and Chicago. Recognized nationally for his expertise in rhinoplasty and facial aesthetics, Dr. Shah is known for combining surgical innovation with patient-focused care. His Aesthetic Skin line is an extension of this philosophy, delivering products designed to optimize both recovery and results.

