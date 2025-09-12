“Google Marketing $1” By Momentum Iplus: A Community-Driven Campaign For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) For many small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., particularly among the Vietnamese community, digital visibility remains a critical challenge. Recent estimates show that nearly 70% of Vietnamese-owned SMEs-especially nail salons and restaurants-fail to meet the basic standards of Google Business Profiles. This lack of optimization comes at a cost: businesses risk losing 30–40% of potential customers who search for local services online.







A Non-Profit Campaign with a Community Mission

Recognizing this gap, Momentum Iplus, in partnership with Google, launched the “Google Marketing $1” campaign-a non-profit, community-driven initiative designed to empower small businesses.

The program ensures that nail salons, restaurants, and other small enterprises can optimize their Google presence for just $1. The aim is not profit but to give business owners the same digital foundation as larger competitors. By helping SMEs claim and optimize their Google Business Profiles, manage reviews, and enhance search visibility, the campaign provides direct access to new customers.

Industry insights reveal why this matters:



46% of all Google searches are local. (Think with Google)

Businesses with optimized Google profiles are 2.7x more likely to be considered reputable. (Google Business Insights) Local businesses with complete profiles see an average 35% increase in clicks to their websites. (BrightLocal)

The “Google Marketing $1” with Momentum Iplus initiative addresses these exact challenges, giving Vietnamese-owned SMEs a fairer chance to compete in the digital marketplace.

Case Study: Nail Bar and Spa, Owner Thao Nguyen

One of the first participants, Thao Nguyen, owner of Nail Bar and Spa inVirginia, joined the “Google Marketing $1” campaignin June 2025. Like many others, her salon had previously struggled with an incomplete Google profile, making it harder to attract new clients.







Within just three months, the results were transformative:



9,731 profile views over three months-far exceeding the industry benchmark for nail salons of about 1,260 monthly views (Google Business Profile estimate).

There were 4,481 search appearances, which confirmed that Google search became one of the salon's main customer acquisition channels. (BrightLocal benchmark: ~943 monthly search views for similar local businesses.) On Facebook, the salon saw a 10% increase in followers, 44% rise in page views, 90% jump in interactions, and 47% growth in watch time.







From being below Google's business standards, Nail Bar and Spa not only achieved compliance but also unlocked a wave of new customers-all thanks to a campaign that cost only one dollar.

A Shared Opportunity for Every Business

The “Google Marketing $1” campaign is more than marketing-it is a community mission. It lowers barriers, ensures fairness, and creates opportunity where it is needed most. By helping small businesses step confidently into the digital space, Momentum Iplus and Google are ensuring that growth is no longer reserved for those with deep pockets.

