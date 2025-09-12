Brown Contracting Steps Up For Kerr County Flood Victims With Free Cleanup And Long-Term Support

MENAFN - GetNews) "Brown Contracting"Brown Contracting is best known for its precise carpentry and full-scale home renovations across Kerrville and the wider Hill Country. The company typically handles:

KERRVILLE, TX - When record-breaking July rains brought devastating floods to Kerr County, Texas, homes and businesses across the Hill Country were left with wreckage, water damage, and months of repair work ahead. Amid the devastation, a local family-owned company has emerged as a steady force of relief: Brown Contracting of Kerr Count .

Instead of focusing on new renovation projects, Andrew and Paige Brown and their crew shifted their tools, trucks, and time toward helping their neighbors. They began offering free demolition, cleanup, and hauling services to families hit hardest by the floods.

“We're not just contractors - we're neighbors,” said Andrew Brown.“This is our community, our home. Helping families recover is the only way forward, and we're committed to being here for the long haul.”

From Renovation Specialists to First Responders in Recovery

Brown Contracting is best known for its precise carpentry and full-scale home renovations across Kerrville and the wider Hill Country. The company typically handles:



Trim Carpentry & Decorative Accents - baseboards, wainscoting, ceiling beams, and custom woodwork.

Full Renovations - kitchens, bathrooms, and full home remodels.

Flooring Installation - seamless hardwood flooring, crafted with detail. Custom Storage Solutions - closets, shelving, and media units designed for each home.

But in the wake of the floods, the Brown team's skill set took on new urgency. Flooded drywall, warped floors, and collapsed ceilings need the same precision as any remodel - only now, speed and compassion are the priority.

Community Action With Long-Term Commitment

The damage in Kerr County isn't something that can be fixed in days or weeks. Many families face months - even years - of cleanup and rebuilding. To help sustain their efforts, Brown Contracting launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover equipment, materials, and labor costs, ensuring they can continue providing free assistance for families most in need.

So far, the team has cleared debris, hauled off ruined furniture, and begun early-stage repairs for dozens of households. Neighbors say the Browns' presence has been a lifeline in an overwhelming situation.

“Seeing Andrew, Paige, and their crew show up - without asking for anything in return - gave us hope when we didn't know where to start,” said one local homeowner whose property was flooded along the Guadalupe River.

Why Local Businesses Matter in Times of Crisis

The story of Brown Contracting underscores the vital role that small, family-run businesses play in disaster recovery. Large organizations may eventually provide funding or aid, but in the immediate aftermath, it's local companies - people who live on the same streets, shop at the same stores, and attend the same churches - who can respond first.

Brown Contracting has served Kerrville and surrounding areas like Fredericksburg, Boerne, Comfort, and Ingram for years, and their roots in the community run deep. By turning their skills outward in a time of need, they are demonstrating what it means to be more than a business: to be a neighbor.

Looking Ahead

As Kerr County rebuilds, Brown Contracting remains committed to supporting flood-affected families for the long term. Their GoFundMe campaign aims to equip their crew with tools and resources to provide assistance at no cost to those who cannot afford repairs.

“This recovery won't happen overnight,” said Paige Brown.“But if we can help even one family at a time get back into a safe, clean home, then we're doing what we were meant to do.”

How to Help

Community members and supporters can join Brown Contracting's recovery mission by donating to their fund or volunteering alongside their crew. Every contribution - whether financial, physical, or simply spreading the word - helps extend the impact of their efforts.

For more details or to get involved, visit Brown Contractin of Kerr County or call 830-285-1033.