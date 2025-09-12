Protein Expression Market Set To Reach USD 4.82 Billion By 2029, Driven By Rising Demand For Biologics And Advanced R&D

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Browse 632 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 470 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Protein Expression Market by Product (Reagents, Vectors, Competent Cells, Instruments, Software), Services, System Type (Mammalian (CHO, HEK293), Insect, Yeast), Workflow, Application (Therapeutic, Research, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2029"Global protein expression market valued at $3.34B in 2023, $3.41B in 2024, and set to hit $4.82B by 2029, growing at 7.1% CAGR.

The global Protein Expression Market is projected to grow from USD 3.41 billion in 2024 to USD 4.82 billion by 2029 , at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of protein-based therapeutics, rapid advancements in biotechnology, and the integration of AI and ML technologies in protein research.

Key Growth Drivers

The surge in therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and vaccines, is propelling the adoption of protein expression technologies.Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being leveraged for, significantly improving accuracy and speed in drug discovery.As healthcare moves toward tailored treatment approaches, protein expression plays a vital role in theBeyond pharmaceuticals,are finding growing applications in, opening new revenue streams for market players.Pharma and biotech companies are outsourcing protein expression workflows to specialized service providers, ensuring efficiency and scalability.

Download PDF Brochure:

Market Restraints



High Cost of Reagents and Instruments : Advanced protein expression technologies come with significant operational expenses. Dominance of Small Molecules : Traditional, non-protein-based therapeutics continue to hold a large share in drug development pipelines.

Segment Insights

By System Type



Mammalian Expression Systems lead the market, thanks to their ability to produce complex therapeutic proteins . Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells remain the gold standard, offering rapid growth and high expression levels.

By Application



Research Applications represent the fastest-growing segment , driven by advancements in proteomics, genomics, and drug discovery . Increased institutional and government funding is supporting this research boom.

Regional Highlights



North America dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing region through 2029.

Key growth factors include the strong presence of biotech and pharma giants , high R&D investments, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe and Asia Pacific also show strong growth potential, supported by expanding biotech hubs and government funding initiatives.

Request Sample Pages :

Key Players

Leading companies in the Protein Expression Market include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Charles River Laboratories (US) Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Future Outlook

The protein expression market is set to expand significantly with:



The adoption of plant-based and cell-free systems

Growing use of recombinant proteins across multiple industries Continuous investment in next-generation biologics

As the industry evolves, stakeholders who embrace innovative expression platforms and AI-driven research tools will be best positioned to capture growth opportunities.

For more information, Inquire Now!