Cardiovascular Devices Market Poised To Reach USD 110.39 Billion By 2029

Global cardiovascular devices market valued at $72.83B in 2023, $77.71B in 2024, and set to hit $110.39B by 2029, growing at 7.3% CAGR.

The report“Cardiovascular Devices Market by Product (Cardiac Imaging, Rhythm Management, Cardiac Assist Devices, Interventional Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Monitoring), Indication (CAD, MI, CHF), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2029” projects that the global market, valued at USD 77.71 billion in 2024 , will reach USD 110.39 billion by 2029 , growing at a steady CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

With 459 market data tables, 57 figures, and 428 pages , this comprehensive study offers deep insights into the factors shaping one of the most vital segments of global healthcare.

Market Growth Drivers

The global cardiovascular devices market is fueled by several key factors:



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): As the leading cause of mortality worldwide, CVDs create sustained demand for diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic devices.

Shift toward minimally invasive procedures: Patient preference for quicker recovery times is pushing adoption of innovative interventional cardiology and surgical devices. Rapid technological advancements: Next-generation devices such as leadless pacemakers, MRI-safe cardiac implants, and advanced imaging systems are transforming patient outcomes.

Segment Insights

By Product: Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices to Hold a Major Share

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices play a critical role in addressing arrhythmias, heart failure, and other electrical abnormalities. Leadless CRM devices, with their safety advantages, lower infection risk, and MRI compatibility, are seeing growing adoption. Coupled with the rising geriatric population and increasing cases of arrhythmia, this segment is expected to see robust demand.

By Indication: Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Dominates

CHF remains one of the leading global health challenges. Devices such as implantable defibrillators, CRT devices, LVADs, and remote monitoring systems are widely used to improve survival and reduce hospitalization. With aging populations and rising lifestyle-related risk factors (obesity, hypertension, diabetes), CHF management devices will remain in high demand.

By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) to Register the Fastest CAGR

ASCs are increasingly becoming the preferred setting for interventional cardiology procedures such as angioplasty and stent placements. With shorter recovery times, cost-effectiveness, and convenience, ASCs are expected to outpace hospitals and clinics in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America Leads the Market

North America remains the largest market for cardiovascular devices, driven by:



A high prevalence of heart disease

Strong healthcare infrastructure

Favorable reimbursement policies Expanding outpatient facilities

ECG systems, stents, pacemakers, and catheters are widely adopted to improve outcomes and reduce recovery times.

Key Players

The cardiovascular devices market is highly competitive, with leading companies driving innovation and expansion. Some of the major players include:



Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare Technologies, Inc. (US)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Biotronik (Germany) W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

...and several emerging players across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Outlook

The cardiovascular devices market is set for strong growth, propelled by rising global disease burden, rapid device innovation, and expanding healthcare access. Stakeholders-from device manufacturers to healthcare providers-are well-positioned to benefit from the sustained demand for advanced cardiovascular care solutions.