Veterinary Telemedicine Market: Forecast To Reach USD 1,230 Million By 2028

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The major players in the veterinary telemedicine market include Vettriage (US), JustAnswer (US), Airvet (US), PetDesk (US), Pawsquad (UK). FirstVet (Sweden), Vetster (Canada), TeleVet (US), Anipanion (US)"Browse 125 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Telemedicine Market by Type (Telephone, Internet), Component (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Prescription, Follow-up, Consultation, Education), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock) - Global Forecast to 2028

The global Veterinary Telemedicine Market is poised for rapid expansion, projected to grow from USD 530 million in 2023 to USD 1,230 million by 2028 , registering a strong CAGR of 18.3% . This remarkable growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets, increasing pet ownership worldwide, and the growing demand for convenient, accessible, and affordable veterinary care.

Telemedicine has emerged as a valuable tool in veterinary healthcare, enabling veterinarians to remotely monitor chronic conditions in pets using wearable devices and digital communication tools. Through regular virtual check-ins, veterinarians can assess pets' health, adjust treatment plans, answer pet owners' concerns, and ensure better management of chronic illnesses.

Download an Illustrative overview:

Market Segmentation Insights

1. By Type – Internet Dominates the Market

The veterinary telemedicine market is segmented into telephone and internet-based services .



The internet segment holds the largest share, attributed to the ease of transmitting images and videos that provide veterinarians with better insights into pets' conditions. Video consultations, in particular, have gained popularity for delivering detailed, real-time veterinary advice.

2. By Component – Software & Services Lead

The market is segmented into software & services and hardware .



Software & services dominate due to the rising adoption of cloud-based platforms and on-demand solutions , offering scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud computing enables seamless storage, real-time data sharing, and advanced diagnostic tools for better care delivery.

3. By Application – Diagnosis & Treatment at the Core

Applications include diagnosis & treatment, prescription, follow-up, consultation, and education .



The diagnosis & treatment segment is expected to remain dominant, as virtual consultations allow quick assessment and timely treatment recommendations. Prescription renewals and follow-up visits are increasingly shifting to telemedicine platforms, making veterinary care more accessible.

Request Sample Pages:

4. By Animal Type – Companion Animals Drive Growth

Veterinary telemedicine applications are divided into companion animals and livestock .



The companion animal segment leads the market, driven by rising pet ownership, humanization of pets, and higher spending on pet healthcare. Growing demand for wellness and chronic care management solutions further supports this segment's expansion.

5. By Region – North America Leads the Market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa .



North America accounted for the largest share in 2022, due to:



High pet ownership rates



Convenience of virtual consultations for rural and busy households Cost-effective access to veterinary professionals without travel

Key Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets such as diabetes, arthritis, and obesity.

Convenience & affordability of virtual veterinary services, especially for pet owners in rural areas.

Advancements in wearable devices and remote monitoring tools .

Increasing adoption of cloud-based veterinary platforms . Growing pet ownership and higher willingness to spend on pet health globally.

Leading Companies in Veterinary Telemedicine

Several innovative players are driving the global veterinary telemedicine landscape. Key companies include: Vettriage (US), JustAnswer (US), Airvet (US), PetDesk (US), Pawsquad (UK), FirstVet (Sweden), Vetster (Canada), TeleVet (US), Anipanion (US), VitusVet (US), Whiskers Worldwide (US), WellHaven Pet Health (Canada), AskVet (US), Petriage (US), BI X GmbH (Germany), GuardianVets (US), TeleTails (US), Activ4Pets (US), BabelBark (US), Linkyvet (France), VetChat (Australia), VetCT (US), VetoClock (Spain), VetNow (US), Vetsource (US).

These companies are focusing on expanding telehealth platforms, integrating AI-driven diagnostics, and enhancing user experience through cloud solutions .

Conclusion

The veterinary telemedicine market is set to revolutionize the way pet healthcare is delivered. By offering accessible, affordable, and efficient veterinary services, telemedicine addresses the growing demand for chronic disease management and routine pet care. With North America leading the charge and software-driven solutions taking center stage , the market is expected to witness robust growth through 2028.