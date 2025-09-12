Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth Drivers, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Key Segments, Recent Development, And Future Outlook To 2028

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei (China), Dell Technologies (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Nokia (Finland), HPE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Belden (US), Siemens (Germany), Moxa (US), Red Lion Controls (US), Veryx Technologies (India), Litmus Automation (US)."Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) Market by Technology (SD-WAN, WLAN, IIoT), by Application (Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Emergency & Incident Management, Asset Tracking & Management, Supply Chain Management) - Global Forecast to 2028.

The size of the global Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) Market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from USD 29.2 billion in 2023 to USD 73.3 billion by 2028. Industrial networking solutions are significantly influenced by the transition to Industry 4.0 and brilliant manufacturing. To increase production and efficiency, manufacturers are using automation, IoT (Internet of Things), and data analytics more and more.

Download PDF Brochure@

Based on service, the network planning and optimization segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

Network planning and optimization helps enhance the performance of network infrastructure for the betterment of network availability and secured data flow. Network planning mainly deals with traffic forecasting and capacity planning to stabilize the network's performance. It also helps in developing network strategies and action plans to achieve business-specific goals and provide timely inputs during the designing and architecting phase of the network. In an industrial scenario, network planning needs to cater to a vast environment of multiple interconnected facilities. An industrial network plays a pivotal role in automating the system architecture, as it facilitates data exchange, data controllability, and flexibility to connect multiple devices.

Based on technology, the SD-WAN segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SDWAN is a replacement for traditional routers; it provides a dynamic and policy-based application path for business functions. SDWAN uses cloud-based software and technologies to enhance and optimize the delivery of WAN services to the remote offices of an enterprise. Moreover, SDWAN is an emerging technology that revolutionizes networking and makes it faster, more reliable, and more manageable. The technology enables administrators to manage networks more agilely by controlling them with software-defined functions. Moreover, it provides a unified look at the network and offers a managed end-to-end solution that enables the scalability and stability of networks. In addition, SDWAN also provides an efficient and effective solution for designing, deploying, and managing distributed networks in today's complex and hybrid network environment.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial networking solutions market in the Asia Pacific region has undergone significant growth and evolution. The industrial networking solutions market in the Asia Pacific region is dynamically influenced by several key factors fueled by automation, government support, and a thriving manufacturing sector. Technological advancements, including integrating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing, and wireless communication, have played a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity and real-time monitoring in industrial settings. Government initiatives across the region have further accelerated digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and infrastructure development, contributing to the expansion of the market. Global and regional players offer a diverse range of products and services, addressing the unique needs of various industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and healthcare.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Industrial Networking Solutions Market

One of the most unique features of the industrial networking solutions market is the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). Solutions are increasingly designed to integrate enterprise-level IT systems with factory floor OT systems, enabling real-time visibility, seamless communication, and smarter decision-making across production environments.

Industrial networking solutions differ from traditional networking systems by providing rugged, high-reliability hardware and protocols designed to withstand harsh conditions such as extreme temperatures, dust, humidity, and electromagnetic interference. This ensures continuous operations in sectors like oil & gas, mining, energy, and manufacturing.

Another unique aspect is their deep alignment with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and edge computing frameworks. These solutions allow large-scale sensor integration, edge data processing, and low-latency communication, which are crucial for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and automated control in smart factories.

Cybersecurity is a critical differentiator in industrial networking. Unlike generic enterprise networks, industrial solutions incorporate multi-layered security frameworks, intrusion detection systems, and network segmentation tailored for critical infrastructure. They also emphasize resilience to minimize downtime and safeguard against cyberattacks.

Major Highlights of the Industrial Networking Solutions Market

The market is witnessing strong growth driven by the increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Organizations are investing in advanced networking solutions to enable real-time data exchange, automation, and intelligent decision-making across connected manufacturing ecosystems.

With the rise in cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, the market highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures. Industrial networking vendors are prioritizing secure architectures with intrusion prevention, identity access management, and resilient designs to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations.

Industrial networking solutions are gaining traction in energy, oil & gas, automotive, logistics, utilities, and mining industries. The need for reliable, high-performance networking to manage operations in hazardous and large-scale environments has become a key driver of adoption in these sectors.

A significant highlight is the growing shift toward edge computing and cloud-based platforms. Enterprises are leveraging edge-enabled networking solutions to process data locally for real-time applications, while also integrating with cloud systems for analytics, scalability, and centralized management.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Industrial Networking Solutions Market

The industrial networking solutions market comprises major providers, such as Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei (China), Dell Technologies (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Nokia (Finland), HPE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Belden (US), Siemens (Germany), Moxa (US), Red Lion Controls (US), Veryx Technologies (India), Litmus Automation (US), Celona (US), GE Digital (US), Kyland Technology (China), Graphiant (US), A5G Networks (US). To increase their market share in the industrial networking solutions industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Cisco :

Cisco is a high-end provider of hardware, software, networking, communication systems, and technology-based products and services. The company offers solutions, such as Software-Defined Access, DNA Analytics and Assurance, Cisco SD-WAN Solutions, and Wireless and Mobility, to cater to the process and discrete industries. Moreover, its flagship product, Cisco IoT Networking, includes Cisco Kinetic and Cisco Networking. It bridges the gaps between IT and operational technologies and supports the entire organization with a scalable network infrastructure. Additionally, it provides IoT services to transform organizations' operational networks into IP-based industrial networks. These services increase efficiency, lower support costs, and improve the network availability of organizations, thereby fulfilling their networking needs as well. Furthermore, Cisco offers industrial networking solutions, such as centralized management, location analytics, application visibility and control, dedicated security radio, and identity-based firewalls for its industrial clients.

Juniper Networks:

Juniper Networks is instrumental in offering industrial networking solutions, such as Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Networking, Network Operating System (OS), and SD-WAN. These solutions facilitate high performance, elasticity, and security in enterprise networks. Juniper's SD-WAN solution, in particular, delivers a secure scalable, and carrier-grade Cloud Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) solution for service providers. It also simplifies the delivery of policy-based routing across enterprise locations with the help of detailed visualization and fully integrated network services. The company also offers various professional services to its industrial customers, such as application management and orchestration, training and certification, and support and maintenance.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.:

commonly referred to as Huawei, is a multinational technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. Founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, Huawei initially focused on manufacturing phone switches. Over the years, it has grown into one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment suppliers and a leading provider of consumer electronics and enterprise solutions.

Dell Technologies :

Dell Technologies is a multinational technology company headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, United States. Founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, the company started as a provider of personal computers, and over the years, it has evolved into a diversified technology solutions provider offering a wide range of products and services.

Rockwell Automation:

Rockwell Automation is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. Founded in 1903 as a manufacturer of industrial control and power systems, Rockwell Automation has since evolved into a comprehensive provider of automation technology, software, and services for a wide range of industries.