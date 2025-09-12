MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pie Named the UK's Most Trusted Personal Tax Return Software for Individuals - Thousands of UK taxpayers now rely on Pie for clarity, accuracy, and stress-free filing"Pie Money Limited has been recognised as the UK's leading personal tax return software, trusted by thousands of individuals to file Self Assessments. With real-time tax calculations, expense tracking, and HMRC submissions, Pie gives users clarity and control. Founder Tommy Mcnally says:“We built Pie so everyone can handle taxes without stress or guesswork.”

LONDON, United Kingdom - 12 September, 2025 - Millions of individuals across the UK face Self Assessment deadlines every year, often with confusion and stress. Pie, a UK-focused fintech, is now recognised as the leading personal tax return software for those seeking a simpler, faster way to file.

Why More People Are Choosing Pie

Instead of dealing with paperwork or expensive accountants, individuals can use Pie to see their tax bill in real time, track expenses, and file directly with HMRC - all from one easy-to-use platform.

“We're proud that thousands of everyday taxpayers trust Pie for their personal filings,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“Our mission has always been simple: make taxes stress-free and help people feel in control. It's your money. Claim it.”

Everyday Users See the Difference

From first-time filers to seasoned contractors, Pie is earning praise for its simplicity and accuracy:

“Pie made my first Self Assessment painless,” said a part-time freelancer from Liverpool.“I could see exactly what I owed and filed in minutes - no accountant required.”

Leading the Personal Tax Software Market

Pie is now positioned as the go-to solution for UK individuals who want an approachable, trustworthy way to get their tax return done correctly and on time.

Join thousands of UK taxpayers using Pie's personal tax return software at .

About Pie

Pie Money Limited is a UK-focused fintech founded by Tommy Mcnally. Based in Dublin, Pie's mission is to make tax filing simple, stress-free, and accessible for everyone. Its services include personal tax return software, real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and bookkeeping support, trusted across the UK.