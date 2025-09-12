Assam's Showcase At India Pavilion Wins Global Acclaim At World Expo 2025 Osaka

MENAFN - GetNews) Ankesh Arora champions Assam's culture and innovation in international arena

Osaka, Japan - The State of Assam concluded a successful week-long showcase (31 August – 6 September) at the India Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka, earning wide appreciation from international visitors, diplomats, and cultural leaders. Designed and executed under the leadership of Ankesh Arora, the Assam State Zone brought the story of Assam - its culture, heritage, innovation, and global vision - to a truly international audience.







Ankesh Arora (third from left) and team of A-square Group.

Celebrating Assam's Culture on the World Stage

The Assam Zone became a hub of immersive experiences, with visitors drawn to the spirited beats of Bihu and other traditional cultural performances. Assam's famed Muga and Eri silk, along with bamboo crafts, stood out as icons of sustainable artistry, while curated tea sessions gave guests a taste of the state's global identity as the home of Assam Tea.

Visitors also experienced cutting-edge VR journeys through Kaziranga National Park and storytelling around the Chiraideo Maidam UNESCO world heritage site, blending tradition with innovation.

Bhupen Hazarika Centenary – The Heart of Assam's Showcase

A defining highlight of the Assam State Zone was the commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. His life and legacy were celebrated through:



An audio-visual installation of his songs and philosophy, with multilingual subtitles.

Live performances of his iconic works, including features in Japanese magazines. A grand centenary concert on 6 September, blending Assamese and international voices in a moving tribute to his universal message of peace and humanity.

This centenary celebration resonated deeply, positioning Dr. Hazarika not only as the "Voice of the Brahmaputra" but as a global cultural icon.

Global Recognition and Visitor Response

The Assam State Zone welcomed thousands of visitors over the week, including diplomats, international media, cultural scholars, and Expo tourists. Many described the zone as one of the most vibrant, soulful, and innovative showcases at the India Pavilion.

Reflecting on the achievement, Ankesh Arora, curator of the Assam Zone, said:

"Assam's story was told to the world with pride, authenticity, and innovation. From Bihu to Bhupen Hazarika, from silk to VR, we presented Assam as both timeless and forward-looking. The overwhelming response at the Expo reaffirms that Assam's culture and spirit hold universal resonance."

About the Expo

World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan is one of the largest global gatherings of nations, with over 150 countries participating. The India Pavilion stands as a major attraction, and Assam's dedicated showcase week has added a distinct voice from the Northeast of India to this global dialogue.

About the Company

A-SQUARE GROUP , founded by Ankesh Arora, provides global technology services to government agencies. It creates experiences at the intersection of technology, design, culture, and brand stories.