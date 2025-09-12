MENAFN - GetNews) If you are looking for sliding gates for businesses where quality, reliability, and flexibility are essential, Denmark offers several strong suppliers. We have analyzed the leading companies on the market and identified the top five suppliers delivering manual and automatic sliding gates for industrial, commercial, and public facilities. It includes some of the most reputable companies in the Sliding Gates sector, including Danflex Porte, Scan-Agentur (Kallehave Stål & Montage ApS), KIBO Sikring (Garda Sikring Group), Nordic Systems, and ISHØJ HEGN A/S.

1. Danflex Porte - Specialists in Sliding Gates Since 2004

Danflex Porte is known as the small yet highly dedicated company with extensive expertise in both manual and automatic sliding gates in steel and aluminum. Since 2004, they have supplied solutions to municipalities, public institutions, private companies, and industrial sites - even where space is limited. Over the years, Danflex Porte has built a strong reputation by combining high-quality products, flexible solutions, and exceptional customer service.

The company offers everything from simple manual gates to advanced automated systems with custom features. All sliding gates can be equipped with pedestrian emergency exits - either as a gate or an emergency door - with the option to add a lock for extra safety and functionality.

This combination of flexibility, quality, and long-standing experience makes Danflex Porte a standout choice as one of the best sliding gate suppliers in Denmark.

2. Scan-Agentur (Kallehave Stål & Montage ApS) - Versatile Solutions for Multiple Sectors

Scan-Agentur delivers sliding gates in steel and aluminum for industry, ports, campsites, and public facilities. Featuring automation from the renowned German brand Elka, they combine reliable products with professional delivery, installation, maintenance, and repair services - making them a strong partner for clients looking for comprehensive industrial gate solutions.

3. KIBO Sikring (Garda Sikring Group) - High-Security Solutions for Critical Areas

KIBO Sikring provides sliding gates, folding gates, and swing gates with an exceptionally high level of security. Their solutions are designed for prisons, ports, and power plants, offering complete packages that include access control, surveillance, and ongoing maintenance - ideal for clients with complex security needs.

4. Nordic Systems - Flexible Industrial Gate Solutions Nationwide

Nordic Systems offers both manual and automatic industrial gates for businesses and agriculture. They handle everything from sales and installation to servicing, with options for custom design and delivery across Denmark - all compliant with certified standards and equipped with modern automation.

5. ISHØJ HEGN A/S - Reliable and Secure Sliding Gates

ISHØJ HEGN A/S supplies CE-marked sliding gates in both steel and aluminum, available in manual or automatic versions. With options for anti-climb features, automation, and custom adaptations, they provide durable solutions for industrial, commercial, and public facilities where safety and reliability are top priorities.

Five Outstanding Sliding Gate Suppliers in Denmark

All five companies deliver professional solutions in their own ways. Customers can make a pick based on their preferences and requirements. These companies are some of the leading sliding gate suppliers in Denmark. With decades of experience, flexible product offerings, high quality, and exceptional customer service, companies like Danflex Porte, Scan-Agentur (Kallehave Stål & Montage ApS), KIBO Sikring (Garda Sikring Group), Nordic Systems, and ISHØJ HEGN A/S are ideal choices for businesses, public institutions, and industrial facilities seeking reliable and customized sliding gate solutions.