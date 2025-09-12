Teaching Kids The Value Of Money And Friendship Penny And Friends By Jamil Mcghee

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Penny and Friends By Jamil McGhee"Children and parents alike are discovering the joy of learning about money and relationships in Penny and Friends by Jamil McGhee. More than a colorful children's story, this book introduces young readers to both financial literacy and the timeless value of true friendship.

Tailored for Kindergarten through 3rd grade, Penny and Friends brings coins to life-dollar bills, quarters, nickels, dimes, and of course, the penny-while weaving in lessons about kindness, teamwork, and the importance of relationships. Through the fun adventures of Penny and her companions, children learn that just like money, friends are valuable in different ways, and together they can achieve so much more.

“What do friendships and money have in common?” the book playfully asks. The answer unfolds as Penny and her friends discover that they need one another to succeed-an engaging message that sparks meaningful conversations for families and classrooms alike.

About the Author

Jamil McGhee was inspired to write Penny and Friends out of a passion for helping children learn in fun, engaging ways. His first book, Zaniness at the Zoo, was published in 2008, and with Penny and Friends, he continues his mission of creating exciting and educational stories that leave lasting impressions on young minds.

Penny and Friends is available now at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Books-A-Million, and directly from the official site PennyandFriends .

Book Information:

Penny and Friends

By Jamil McGhee

Publisher: Wheatmark

Published: October 20, 2021

ISBN: 9781627877701

Genre: Children's Book

Links:

