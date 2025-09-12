Edcil And British Council Unveils Capacity Building Programme To Strengthen Internationalisation In Universities In North India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 September 2025, New Delhi: Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), the only Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, launched the Capacity Building for International Officers programme in North India. With this support, 32 participants from 21 public and private universities across North India have participated in the workshop, which is designed to strengthen internationalisation initiatives within Indian higher education institutions.
This initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Indian universities to engage in internationalisation efforts while leveraging UKâ€TMs expertise in this area. Aligned with the goals of Indiaâ€TMs (NEP) 2020, the programme aspires to position India as a global hub of education by fostering cross-border collaborations and promoting excellence in higher education.
The programme will also offer modules to develop the skills and effectiveness of international officers, promoting knowledge sharing and practical outcomes to support the overall internationalisation agenda of participating institutions.
Dr B Chandrasekar, Executive Director, EdCIL (India) Limited talks about the â€œStudy In India Programme which is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education, aimed at enhancing student mobility and attracting talented international learners, in line with the vision of NEP 2020. International collaboration efforts provide an opportunity to understand diverse learner perspectives at a global level. This capacity-building programme with the British Council is designed to provide valuable insights to international officers of HEIs, including professional services staff and faculty. It will strengthen their ability to identify and disseminate best practices in teaching and learning, thereby enhancing the global profile of Indian institutions. The diversity brought into the classroom by the international students enriches the learning ecosystem with inclusivity and global appeal. Aligned with NEP 2020, the SII programme will foster trust, credibility, and stronger global partnerships for Indian Higher EducationÂ Institutions.
Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director Education India, British Council says, â€œThis programme reflects our long-term commitment to building sustainable collaborations between the UK and India in higher education. By sharing global best practices on internationalisation, we aim to enable Indian higher education institutions to strengthen their s expertise in internationalisation in line with the vision of NEP 2020. Together with EdCIL, we are working to seed the skills, knowledge, and partnerships that will help position India as a leading global hub of education.â€
In the past, the Capacity Building for International Officers programme was successfully implemented with the Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Karnataka, supported by the State Higher Education Council, 58 participants from 28 universities went through the capacity building programme and were certified through a dedicated workshop, strengthening the role of international offices in fostering research collaborations and enriching student experiences. Similarly, in Maharashtra, with support from the Department of Higher and Technical Education, 34 participants from 19 universities took part in the initiative, aimed at building institutional capacity for internationalisation and advancing Indiaâ€“UK partnerships in higher education.
About the British Council
The British Council is the UKâ€TMs international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2024â€“25 we reached 599 million people. For more details, visit
