Kia India Announces Exclusive Pre-GST Savings And Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 2.25 Lakh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 12, 2025: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing automobile manufacturers in the country, today announced exclusive Pre-GST savings along with special festive benefits, offering customers total savings of up to INR 2.25 lakh on select models. This limited-period initiative is valid until 22nd September 2025.
These savings include Pre-GST benefits of up to â‚158,000 and festive offers of up to INR 1.67 lakh. In addition to these, customers can also avail attractive benefits across the entire Kia product line, making this festive season the most celebrating time to bring home a Kia.
On the occasion Mr. Joonsu Cho, CSO, Kia India said, "Festivals are about joy, togetherness & new beginnings and at Kia, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. With exclusive Pre-GST savings and festive benefits, customers now have the chance to drive home their favourite Kia with unmatched value. As we believe that owning a Kia is not just about driving a car, but about adding comfort, style, and happiness to everyday life. We invite customers to visit us and experience the joy of starting their festive journey with Kia."
Kia India has consistently set new benchmarks in design, technology, and customer-centricity. Initiatives such as these reflect the brandâ€TMs focus on anticipating customer needs and strengthening trust by ensuring transparent and rewarding ownership experiences.
