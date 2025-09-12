UK Adopts New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The UK Foreign Office announced 100 new sanctions against Russia to reduce its sources of revenue and military supplies as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified his war on Ukraine.
Today's action also targets 30 entities and individuals propping up Russia's war machine by supplying key equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems, the Foreign Office said in a press release on Friday.
The designated targets include companies that have been supplying vital electronics to Putin's army.
Today's action comes as UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper travels to Keiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
The Foreign Secretary has also announced GBP 142 million in UK aid, supporting Ukraine through winter and into next year.
This funding includes GBP 100 million to provide vital support for humanitarian assistance to help civilians in frontline communities, protect the most vulnerable and provide emergency support for those impacted by Russia's continued attacks.
This will include repairing critical water and heating systems, and helping to support livelihoods and jobs and strengthen Ukrainian resilience in the fourth winter of Russia's illegal war, according to the statement.
The remaining GBP 42 million will help carry out vital repairs to the electricity transmission network and put in place critical protection for gas and power infrastructure as winter starts to bite. (end)
