UN General Assembly Adopts NY Declaration On Palestinian Statehood
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly on Friday voted with overwhelming majority for a draft resolution endorsing "the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."
The draft resolution was passed by 142 votes against 10 with 12 abstentions.
It was introduced by Saudi Arabia and France - the co-chairs of High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, along with the co-chairs of the working groups of the conference, held in New York on July 28-30.
The Declaration sets out an action-oriented pathway towards a peaceful settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the realization of the two-State solution - the vision of an independent State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security, based on the pre-1967 borders.
The Declaration states that leaders and representatives of the countries participating in the conference agreed "to take collective action" to end the war in Gaza Strip, achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-State solution, and build a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and all peoples of the region.
"Recent developments have highlighted, once again, and more than ever, the terrifying human toll and the grave implications for regional and international peace and security of the persistence of the Middle East conflict.
"Absent decisive measures towards the two-State solution and robust international guarantees, the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive," the Declaration reads.
"We reiterated our condemnation of all attacks by any party against civilians, including all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks, and all attacks against civilian objects, acts of provocation, incitement and destruction.
"We recall that the taking of hostages is prohibited under international law. We reaffirm our rejection of any actions leading to territorial or demographic changes, including forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population, which constitutes a flagrant violation of International humanitarian law--.
"There is no justification for breaches in grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, and we stressed the need for accountability," according to the document.
"War, occupation, terror and forced displacement cannot deliver either peace or security. Only a political solution can," it stressed.
"The end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the implementation of the two-State solution are the only way to satisfy the legitimate aspirations, in accordance with international law, of both Israelis and Palestinians and the best way to end violence in all its forms and any destabilizing role of non-state actors, put an end to terrorism and violence in all its forms, guarantee the security of both peoples and the sovereignty of two states, and for peace, prosperity and regional integration to prevail to the benefit of all peoples in the region.
"We have thus committed to taking tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the Two-State solution, to achieve, through concrete actions, as rapidly as possible, the realization of an independent, sovereign, economically viable and democratic State of Palestine living side by side, in peace and security with Israel, thus enabling full regional integration and mutual recognition," it added. (end)
maa
