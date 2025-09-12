Kuwait University Comes Second At Green Guardians Hackathon Competition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- A team from Kuwait's College of Engineering and Petroleum ranked second at the Green Guardians Hackathon competition held in Bahrain, the Kuwait University announced on Friday.
In a statement, the University added that the group took part in the contest organized by INJAZ Bahrain (achievement) at Exhibition World Bahrain on September 8 and concluded on Wednesday, with the participation of 100 male and female students from 15 Gulf universities.
The Kuwaiti team won the second position out of 21 teams in the contest, which focused on finding practical and innovative solutions to face the challenges of environment and energy to reach Net Zero Carbon, it noted.
According to the team's paper, Kuwait could achieve full net zero carbon by 2026 through depending on 70 percent of renewable energy and 20 percent of nuclear energy, it elaborated. (end)
