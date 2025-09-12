S. Korea, NATO To Enhance Cybersecurity Coop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held high-level talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation on cybersecurity.
The cyber dialogue was co-chaired by South Korean Ambassador for International Cyber Affairs Lee Tae-woo and NATO's assistant secretary-general for cyber and digital transformation Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The two sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation against malicious cyber activities while assessing cybersecurity threats in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions. South Korea and NATO launched the high-level cyber dialogue in 2023 in an effort to bolster cooperation in the cybersecurity sector.
Earlier this week, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO military committee, also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including cyber, defense and military exchanges. (end)
mk
The cyber dialogue was co-chaired by South Korean Ambassador for International Cyber Affairs Lee Tae-woo and NATO's assistant secretary-general for cyber and digital transformation Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The two sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation against malicious cyber activities while assessing cybersecurity threats in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions. South Korea and NATO launched the high-level cyber dialogue in 2023 in an effort to bolster cooperation in the cybersecurity sector.
Earlier this week, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO military committee, also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including cyber, defense and military exchanges. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment