Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Police Arrest Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin


2025-09-12 03:05:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a Utah college campus two days ago.
The suspect is reportedly identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, from the western state of Utah.
"I think with a high-degree of certainty, we have him. Essentially, someone who knew him turned him in," President Donald Trump in in an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Friday morning.
Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty.
He also explained how investigators found the suspect - with help from a minister, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and the suspect's father.
"We have the person that we think is the person we're looking for, but they drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now," Trump added. (end)
