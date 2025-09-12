Kuwait FM: NY Declaration Reflects Collective Will To End Suffering Of Palestinian People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Naser Al-Khamri
KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya applauded the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a draft resolution endorsing "the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."
"This is a very important step that reflects collective will to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and establish a fair and permanent peace in the Middle East," the minister said in statements to KUNA on Friday.
The Declaration materializes the commitment of the international community to the principles of the international law and the UN Charter, he said.
"It affirms rejection of any unilateral attempt to establish a fait accompli or introduce any territorial or demographic changes in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the designs for forced displacement in stark violation of the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law," the minister noted.
The Declaration calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release of all hostages, and strongly denounces the policies of siege, starvation and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.
It signals an increasing awareness about the serious violations being committed by the Israeli occupation forces which led to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, the minister went on.
Al-Yahya expressed Kuwait's profound appreciation of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and France - the Co-Chairs of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which led to the Declaration.
"Those efforts reflected a true commitment to supporting the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, notably the right to establish an independent state based on the pre-1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital," he noted.
The minister reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support to the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation until they regain their unalienable rights to live in peace and security according to the two-state vision. (end)
