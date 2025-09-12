GCC Chief Welcomes New York Declaration On Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Friday the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi expressed profound gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the French Republic for their tireless efforts on this resolution, also commending the contributions of the working committees and international partners in preparing the declaration.
He stressed that the adoption of this declaration is an essential step toward promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, representing a glimmer of hope for ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and realizing their legitimate rights.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm stance in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost their right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
mmg
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi expressed profound gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the French Republic for their tireless efforts on this resolution, also commending the contributions of the working committees and international partners in preparing the declaration.
He stressed that the adoption of this declaration is an essential step toward promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, representing a glimmer of hope for ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and realizing their legitimate rights.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm stance in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost their right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
mmg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment