Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Welcomes New York Declaration On Palestine


2025-09-12 03:05:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Friday the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi expressed profound gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the French Republic for their tireless efforts on this resolution, also commending the contributions of the working committees and international partners in preparing the declaration.
He stressed that the adoption of this declaration is an essential step toward promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, representing a glimmer of hope for ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and realizing their legitimate rights.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm stance in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost their right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
