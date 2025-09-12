Magic Fox Orthodontics Now Offers Saturday Appointments For Orthodontic Care In Huntington Beach

Magic Fox Orthodontics Logo

Huntington Beach orthodontic practice expands scheduling options, providing weekend braces and aligner appointments for busy families and working professionals

- Jeremy ChauHUNTINGTON BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magic Fox Orthodontics, a modern orthodontic practice located on Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach, has announced the addition of Saturday clinic hours. This new scheduling option makes it easier for patients to receive braces, aligners and other orthodontic treatments without taking time off work or school. By offering an orthodontist open Saturdays in Huntington Beach, Magic Fox Orthodontics aims to improve access to specialized dental care for residents of Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley.Founded by Dr. Jeremy Chau and Melissa Ven Dange, Magic Fox Orthodontics provides comprehensive orthodontic services for children, teens and adults. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment plans, digital diagnostics and a comfortable environment designed to make patients feel at ease. With the addition of Saturday hours, the clinic reinforces its commitment to convenience and patient‐centered care.Orthodontic Services include:. Traditional braces: Metal and ceramic braces correct misalignments, overbites, underbites and spacing issues.. Clear aligners: Virtually invisible aligner systems straighten teeth discreetly and are removable for eating and brushing.. Early orthodontic evaluation: Pediatric assessments identify developing orthodontic issues and help plan timely interventions.. Adult orthodontics: Customized treatments accommodate work and lifestyle demands for adults seeking improved smile aesthetics and function.. Retainers and post‐treatment care: Long‐term retention plans help maintain results after orthodontic treatment.“Families in Orange County have busy schedules, and we want to make orthodontic treatment as accessible as possible,” said Dr. Jeremy Chau, co‐owner of Magic Fox Orthodontics.“By opening on Saturdays, we can accommodate working parents and students who otherwise might postpone care.” Melissa Ven Dange added,“Weekend appointments also allow us to address urgent concerns like broken wires or loose brackets promptly, preventing complications.”Dentists and orthodontists who offer weekend hours provide significant benefits to patients. Weekend appointments offer flexibility for people juggling work, school and family commitments, and they allow immediate attention for dental emergencies such as toothaches or broken appliances. Families can schedule back‐to‐back visits for multiple children, reducing stress and wait times. Saturday clinics often experience fewer patients per hour, translating to shorter waits and more individualized attention. By expanding its hours, Magic Fox Orthodontics aligns with these trends, ensuring that patients receive timely care without compromising work or school obligations.Patients interested in Saturday appointments or seeking a consultation can contact Magic Fox Orthodontics at 714‐594‐5777 or email .... The office is located at 17041 Beach Boulevard, Suite 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92647.Magic Fox Orthodontics is a family‐oriented orthodontic practice serving Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley, California. Led by Dr. Jeremy Chau and Melissa Ven Dange, the clinic offers braces, clear aligners and early orthodontic care using modern technology and a patient‐centered approach.

