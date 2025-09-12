THE NXT AWARDS - POWERED BY NOW THAT's TV - HOSTED BY TIA KEMP WITH PERFORMANCES BY DA BABY, YK NIECE, BIG BOOGIE & MORE
INDIE AND MAJOR ENTERTAINMENT INFLUENCER AWARD SHOW - THE NXT AWARDS COMING OCTOBER 25TH TO GATEWAY ARENA ATLANTAWe're not just handing out trophies,”“We're giving voices, stories, and hustle from all corners of the independent and mainstream worlds a stage they deserve.” - Teleau Belton, Founder & CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Now That's TV announced its first-ever NXT Awards, a groundbreaking awards ceremony created for creators, by creators. The event will take place October 25, 2025 at the Gateway Arena (2330 Convention Center, Atlanta, GA 30337) and will highlight Major Artists, Indie Talent, and NTTV Starz for their cultural impact and achievements in music, entertainment, and digital media.
Hosted by Tia Kemp (@yuntietiaback), the evening will feature a headlining performance by DaBaby (@dababy), alongside special guest sets from YK Niece (@ykniece), Big Boogie (@big_boogie_music), Sukihana (@sukihanagoat), Diamond The Body (@diamondthebodyy), Travis Porter (@iamtravisporter), with more surprise acts to be revealed.
AWARD CATEGORIES
The NXT Awards will celebrate artistry, influence, and creativity across multiple fields with categories including:
DJ Of The Year
Male Indie Artist of The Year
Female Indie Artist of The Year
Breakout Artist Of The Year
Best NTTV Artist
Entrepreneur of The Year
Streamer of The Year
Podcast of The Year
Show of The Year
Indie movie Of The Year
More...
ABOUT NOW THAT'S TV
Founded by Teleau Belton, Now That's TV is a rapidly expanding, Black-owned streaming network that puts creators first. Unlike many platforms prioritizing only established names, Now That's TV provides a prominent platform for indie and emerging voices while still spotlighting major entertainment figures.
The network has amassed over 675,000 Instagram followers, drives 18.3 million monthly views, and engages a YouTube audience of 6.5 million viewers worldwide. Available on Apple, Google Play, and Roku, Now That's TV continues to push culture forward by delivering bold, unfiltered storytelling to audiences everywhere.
Vision Statement: To be the #1 streaming platform, offering subscribers a glimpse into the future of television.
Mission Statement: To provide a space where creators of all backgrounds can share, grow, and inspire through authentic storytelling.
EVENT DETAILS
The NXT Awards
Date: October 25, 2025
Venue: Gateway Arena, Atlanta, GA
Host: Tia Kemp
Headliner: DaBaby
Special Guests: YK Niece, Big Boogie, Sukihana, Diamond The Body, Travis Porter + more
Tickets & Nominations:
FOLLOW NOW THAT'S TV & THE NXT AWARDS
Instagram: @nowthats_tv
Instagram: @thenxtawards
YouTube: Now That's TV
Website:
