FG Communities Completes Acquisition In Goldsboro, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Goldsboro, NC. The community contains 47 homesites on approximately 7 acres.

Residents of the park are only a few minutes from downtown Goldsboro, known for its restaurants, shops, and art scene. Residents can also enjoy hiking, swimming, and boating at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park. In addition, Raleigh, NC, can be reached in under an hour from the community.

Like many cities in the U.S., Goldsboro suffers from a lack of affordable housing. The Goldsboro manufactured housing community offers our residents a solution to this problem.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented,“Goldsboro has a vibrant downtown area and its proximity to Raleigh and North Carolina's Research Triangle area should provide it with long-term growth opportunities. We believe this community will benefit from that growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 56 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

