Author Kathy Lee Releases Cooking With God: A Unique Blend Of Faith And Food

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kathy Lee, an emerging author, released her second book, Cooking with God. This book uniquely combines the joy of cooking with truths of forgiveness, hope, and faith.Deriving from her love and passion for food, Kathy Lee turns the mere chore of cooking into an act of reflection on God's grace and favor upon us. Her recipes offer insights into how the readers can strengthen their faith, find their gift, and find joy in the simplest things.Penned down in a lighthearted tone, Cooking with God carries a profound message of standing against the storms and getting back up whenever we fall – of course, with faith, strength, and hope as our anchor.Kathy hopes her book will speak to readers during their quiet moments-whether sipping coffee in the morning or preparing a meal for loved ones. Cooking with God invites them to see the kitchen from a fresh perspective: not just as a place of nourishment for the body, but also as a place of spiritual reflection and renewal."Cooking with God" is available now and promises to uplift, inspire, and leave readers with the reminder that there is always hope.About the AuthorKathy is originally from Trinidad in the Caribbean. She is an amateur writer. This is her second book. Her first - Challenges of Life and the Fruit of the Holy Spirit. Her life's journey through challenges inspires her to write. She says it's a gift that can be shared with others who need to know that there is always Hope. That God is very much alive, and He cares.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Kathy lee

Parker Publishers

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.