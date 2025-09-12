Dutch To Boycott Eurovision 2026 If Israel Takes Part, Says Broadcaster

The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, Dutch broadcaster AVOTROS said on Friday, citing the "ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza".

The Dutch joined a growing list of European countries threatening to pull out of the contest, to be held in Vienna, including Ireland and Spain.

"It is RTE's position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead," Ireland said in a statement shared by Irish state broadcaster RTE

"RTE feels that Ireland's participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza," it added.

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times, more times than any other country.

A final decision would be taken when the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) makes a ruling on the matter, following concerns raised by several members at a general assembly in July, it said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in May that Israel should be excluded in future.

Noting that Russia had not been allowed to take part since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he said "Israel shouldn't either because what we cannot allow is double standards in culture".

Eurovision is organised by the EBU in cooperation with its members, national public service broadcasters such as RTE, in over 35 countries.