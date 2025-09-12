UAE Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens In London Ahead Of Weekend Protests

The UAE Mission in London urged citizens to exercise caution and vigilance due to expected gatherings and marches on Saturday (September 13).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on citizens to remain vigilant and closely follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service to receive updates and assistance when needed.

The advisory comes as trade unions, campaign groups, and community organisations prepare to stage counter-demonstrations in central London against far-right activist Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon). The protests, led by groups such as Stand Up to Racism, are described as an effort to oppose fascism, racism, and Islamophobia.

Robinson and his supporters have promoted their event as the UK's“biggest free speech protest,” branding it as a day to“unite the kingdom.” However, critics warn that such rallies attempt to rebrand far-right movements by exploiting public concerns around grooming gangs and linking them falsely to migrants.

Authorities expect large crowds in central London on Saturday, and citizens are advised to plan travel accordingly and avoid protest hotspots wherever possible.