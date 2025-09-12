Suspect In Charlie Kirk Shooting Identified As 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson

The suspect in custody in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is named Tyler Robinson, 22, two sources familiar with the investigation said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a suspect in the fatal shooting at a Utah university was taken into custody, ending an intense manhunt that followed what Trump described as a "heinous assassination."

Recommended For You UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu DhabiSterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai

"I think we have him," Trump told Fox News in an interview, adding that a person who knows the suspect had turned him in.

Kirk's killer eluded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours after Wednesday's shooting, in which a sniper fired a single gunshot that killed Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Previously, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Kirk and released images of a person of interest.

The FBI had circulated grainy images apparently taken from security cameras showing a "person of interest" wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap. The long-sleeved top appears to have been emblazoned with an image of a bald eagle flying across a US flag.

Kirk, an author, podcast host and close ally of Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters.