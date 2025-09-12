Saudi: Loud Bang Heard Near Prophet's Mosque Residents Urged To Avoid Speculation

Worshippers near the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Madinah were startled early Thursday morning when a loud bang was heard in the area, according to a statement issued by Al Haramain.

Videos widely shared on social media showed unidentified objects spotted in the sky before dawn near Masjid An Nabawi.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:43am local time. Visuals of the incident sparked speculation among the public. However, Al Haramain urged people to avoid spreading unverified information.

Inside the Haramain said in a statement on X, "We are aware of an incident that occurred near Masjid An Nabawi at approximately 5:43 yesterday morning, during which a loud bang was heard and some visuals were captured. We kindly urge everyone to refrain from speculation and wait for verified information from official sources when it becomes available."