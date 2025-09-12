UAE: Would You Pay Dh 23,000 To Sleep Better? Inside The Country's Biohacking Boom

From hyperbaric oxygen therapy to sleep-monitoring mattresses and cardiologist-led fitness assessments, UAE residents are increasingly investing in futuristic wellness tools and personalised health strategies. What was once the domain of elite athletes and Silicon Valley executives is fast becoming mainstream across Dubai and Abu Dhabi - it's no longer unusual to hear conversations about VO2 Max, HRV, or PEMF therapy over coffee.

Driven by a desire to extend longevity, optimise daily performance, and prevent chronic disease, residents are spending thousands of dirhams monthly on what's now known as biohacking: the science-backed art of upgrading the human body using technology, data, and personalised interventions.

According to Dr Karima Arroud, consultant of functional medicine and aesthetics at Wellth, the trend is partly driven by“an increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune conditions” as well as the realisation by people of the challenges of“modern industrialised living, including processed foods, environmental pollution, and high-stress lifestyles”.

She said that technology and innovative wellness solutions now make it“easier than ever” to tailor interventions to individual needs rather than use a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all approach to people's health.

Testing VO2 max

One of the most recent hyperpersonalised wellness devices to hit the market is the 6-Minute Incremental Step Test by GluCare, which measures VO2 Max - a measure of a person's body's maximum oxygen uptake during intense exercise. This reflects how efficiently the cardiovascular system delivers and uses oxygen. According to Dr Idalys Roman, a cardiologist at the company, VO2 Max is known as the“almighty biomarker of life” because“it reflects overall cardiorespiratory and metabolic health, and strongly predicts longevity and disease risk”.

She explained how the test was done.“Patients march in place for six minutes with the pace increasing every 30 seconds, with sensors simultaneously monitoring breathing, heart rate, and how efficiently the body is using oxygen,” she said.“Patients are guided by a sports scientist and examined by a cardiologist, with the end result being a real-time snapshot of how their heart and lungs are performing.”

She added that it wasn't just a one-off test; it is part of a three-month fitness programme, which tracks real-time heart performance with an arm band and gives patients a tailored exercise regimen based on Heart Rate (HR) zones, mobility, strength, and range of motion. At the end of it, the VO2 Max test and cardiology consult is repeated to assess how fitness outcomes have changed.

The test, which is being trialed in Dubai at the moment and will be launched to public soon, costs Dh 1,800 for the three-month package.

Sleep science

What was once seen as a passive act of rest is now considered one of the most active investments in health and longevity. Eight Sleep manufactures an intelligent bed cooling system that tracks sleep data and has personalities like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jessica Alba as its customers.

The company's latest product Pod 5 adjusts temperatures, elevates the body and plays soundscapes based on people's sleep stages, biometrics, and environment.“The real shift came when tech made sleep measurable,” said Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of the company.“With trackers and tools like the Pod, you see the impact of a good night versus a bad one on your overall health. And once you see it, you can't ignore it. That awareness is what's pushing sleep to the centre of the health conversation.”

Matteo says personalisation is also big in this space.“No two people sleep the same, and that's why sleep tech is becoming adaptive,” he said.“Sleep is also being seen as a tool for proactive health. We have systems that track cardiovascular and respiratory health while people sleep. It turns the bed into a daily checkpoint, helping them catch issues early and act on them.”

The price of the Pod 5 starts at Dh10,599 but can go up to more than Dh23,000 with blankets and other accessories.

Wearable tech

One industry that has exploded in popularity in recent times is that of wearable tech. From watches to bands, to rings, there are several gadgets which measure various parameters, including fitness, sleep, and even rate of ageing.

One popular health tech is Whoop, which has the backing of several athletes and famous personalities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Phelps, Max Verstappen and lately, Niall Horan. According to a company spokesperson, there is strong demand for more personalised fitness and healthcare, especially in the region.“This is a region that deeply values performance, health, and innovation,” said Stephan Muller, GCC director at Whoop.“People today are looking far beyond basic metrics like steps or calories. The focus has shifted to a more complete picture of health and performance. There's a growing emphasis on longevity, recovery, and preventative health.”

The tracker, which used to measure the quality of sleep, the strain of exercise on the body, and resting heart rate among other things, now also measures the pace of ageing, ECG for heart health, and blood pressure with its latest device Whoop 5.0. It also offers women's hormonal insights based on their monthly cycles.

According to Stephan, people are willing to“invest in their health” when they understand the value it brings to their daily lives and long-term wellbeing.“In the GCC especially, there's a strong appetite for premium, science-backed solutions that deliver measurable outcomes,” he said.

The Whoop 5.0 membership starts at Dh641 per year for the basic membership and costs up to Dh1,379 per year for premium membership. Straps, battery packs and other accessories can be bought for an additional price.

Recovery methods

In addition to this, people are also willing to invest money into unique recovery methods, which are becoming popular in the UAE.

“We see a lot of interest in treatments that help people recover faster, boost energy, and improve overall performance,” said Dr Karima. She said some of these include:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy that enhances tissue oxygenation and supports recovery.

Cryotherapy and Infrared Therapy because it helps reduce inflammation, relieves muscle soreness, and promotes circulation.

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy as it supports cellular repair and energy balance.

IV Nutrient Therapy as it optimises energy metabolism and detoxification.

Personalised Functional Assessments, which does advanced blood, genetic, and microbiome tests to guide nutrition, supplements, and exercise plans.

Fad or future?

All the experts unanimously agree that the surge in demand for specific, research-backed solutions is not a fad. Stephan said that in the past, wellness was“fragmented and reactive” and people waited for something to go wrong“to get real answers” but that is no longer the case.“This is what the future of health looks like and the GCC is among the places embracing it fastest,” he said.“Longevity here is no longer abstract, it's an attainable goal. People don't fear ageing; they fear losing control.”

Dr Karima added that the future is becoming increasingly integrative, technology-driven, and personalised.“Residents will have access to more precise, individualised strategies that combine physical, metabolic, and mental wellness, allowing them to optimise health proactively rather than reactively,” she said.