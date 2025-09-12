These Two New Timepieces Will Redefine Modern Dress Watch

When Michel Parmigiani introduced the first Toric in the mid-1990s, it wasn't just another launch - it was a statement of intent. A restorer of horological treasures stepping into his own spotlight, Michel created a watch that blended history with bold originality and elegant simplicity. Now, nearly 30 years later, under CEO Guido Terreni's leadership, Parmigiani Fleurier brings the Toric Petite Seconde model back to the centre stage with two new references - the Platinum Golden Hour and the Rose Gold Dune - each limited to 50 pieces.

At 40.6mm across and just 8.8mm slim, the Toric Petite Seconde speaks through its proportions. Elegant and assured, its curves are punctuated by a fluted bezel whose rhythm echoes Doric columns. However, Parmigiani resists the trap of ostentation: the cases gleam, yes, but their presence feels architectural – balanced, grounded, timeless.

Recommended For You UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu DhabiSterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai

It is, however, the dials that truly enchant. Milled from solid gold and finished by hand with a centuries-old graining technique revived by Michel himself, they carry a texture that feels almost mineral, like stone worn smooth by time. This surface diffuses light rather than reflecting it, giving the watch the kind of radiance that feels intimate and endearing.

The Rose Gold Dune variant radiates warmth, its case and dial flowing effortlessly into a sand-gold strap that seems to capture sunlight itself. In contrast, the Platinum Golden Hour reference exudes a cooler, contemplative calm, its grey-green strap framing a dial that appears to evoke the first light of day breaking over stone. Neither watch treats colour as mere decoration; each is an architectural study, every tone chosen to reveal the innate character of the material, measured and deliberate.

Beneath this serene exterior, the PF780 movement pulses with discreet sophistication. At 3.15mm thick and beating at 4Hz, it draws energy from twin barrels that sustain a 60-hour power reserve. Its architecture is purposeful: two open-worked bridges in 18k rose gold reveal the barrels and regulating organ in an asymmetrical-yet-perfectly-balanced composition.

The finishing speaks as eloquently as the mechanics. Hand-applied Côtes de Fleurier alternates with sandblasted surfaces, catching and softening light. Bevelled edges, polished steel, and meticulously finished components all bear witness to the maison's insistence on integrity over ostentation. This is a movement designed not to impress onlookers, but to draw its wearer into an intimate dialogue with time.

To call these watches“dress watches” would be to undersell them. With the Toric Petite Seconde first introduced in 2024, Parmigiani Fleurier sought to begin a conversation about what a dress watch could be, easing the stiffness of traditional dress watches, emphasising the feel and interaction of materials, and highlighting the craftsmanship and character in every surface. With these two new references, the maison sharpens that vision. Here, the brand has elevated the way these watches live on the wrist – in their materials, finishing, and the way they interact with light. They are designed not just to be worn but also to be experienced daily by collectors and enthusiasts as companions that reveal new subtleties over time, rewarding close attention and long-term ownership.