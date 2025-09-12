4 Reasons Working With Crypto Feels So Hard

I was talking to a friend who invests in Bitcoin recently, and she confessed to keeping hers on exchanges. I admitted that while I am in the process of moving my Bitcoin off exchanges - first to a 'hot' wallet, then to cold storage - it's very, very slow going.

Even with sending a small test amount first to ensure everything is in order, rule number one in moving digital money around, I can't bear to ship it all at once. Fearing something will go wrong and my Bitcoin will be gone forever has me doing it in ridiculously small batches. At least her honesty made me feel a little less alone, and slightly less silly.

I get the resistance. After all, we have trusted the banking system for a long time. It takes breaking down a lot of conditioning to realise that crypto exchanges are not the same thing - and assume total responsibility.

In almost every way, the world of crypto and blockchain challenges everything we have ever known. Here are some reasons working with crypto feels so hard and the glimmers of light that make things just a little easier:

The language barrier

If you've dipped a toe into the world of crypto, chances are you've felt like you were being asked to learn a brand-new language, having landed in a foreign country that you can't locate on the map. The acronyms alone could fill a dictionary: HODL, NGMI, WAGMI, DAO, L2 - the list goes on. I am embarrassed to admit that it took me way too long to figure out what a MoonBag is.

Crypto has its own vocabulary, and it can feel deliberately opaque.“Gas” is not fuel for your car. A“rug pull” isn't a part of home decorating.“Yield farming” does not involve soil, and“staking” has nothing to do with your garden. Every step demands that you decode jargon, which means most people never get past the first sentence of a how-to guide.

What makes it easier: Breaking it down, using common sense, Google and ChatGPT. The best educators in the space - and there are a few - don't assume you're a coder who lives on Discord. They remind us that learning a new language takes time, patience and a willingness to laugh at yourself.

The fear of messing up

In traditional finance, if you send money to the wrong account or forget your online banking password, there's usually a“Forgot password?” link or a customer service number to call. In crypto, if you lose your seed phrase or send tokens to the wrong address, the money is gone. No helpline, no reversal, no local branch to visit as a last resort.

This“no safety net” ethos is thrilling for some - a kind of financial frontier - but terrifying for most of us.

What makes it easier: Custodial wallets and beginner-friendly apps. Yes, they take away some of the radical self-sovereignty that crypto purists love, but I think that in using them, you're more likely to stick with it long enough to learn.

The constant change

Every week, there's a hot new blockchain, project or scandal. The news cycle of crypto is at a fever pitch - I cannot believe how fast things are moving, both on regulatory fronts and in terms of adoption. What was hot six months ago now feels like ancient history. This relentless churn makes it hard to know what's worth paying attention to and what's destined to collapse under its own hype.

What makes it easier : Accepting you can't keep up with everything. The smartest people I follow have learned to filter ruthlessly: finding a corner of crypto that genuinely interests them and ignoring the rest until they find the capacity to expand. I have a“tackle next” file for areas I want to learn about.

When I miss the boat on something, there's no other option than to let it go.

Assume everything is a scam

For every promising project, there are many more designed to separate you from your money. The industry has a way of making you feel like a mark the moment you log on. Every single person I follow who seems honest, knowledgeable, and reasonable has dozens of imitation social accounts reposting their videos. If I ever make a comment on one of their posts, my inbox is flooded with imposters asking,“Hi Ann. How's your crypto journey going?” Add in high-profile collapses like FTX, airdropped coins that will drain your wallet should you accept them, and everything else I don't even know about, and it's no wonder ordinary people want to keep their distance.

What makes it easier: Nothing really. When it comes to crypto, trust no one.