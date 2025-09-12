UAE Extradites Two Men Wanted For Illegal Arms Trafficking To Sweden

The UAE has extradited two men wanted for illegal arms trafficking to Sweden.

The step came after they were arrested by Dubai Police based on a Red Notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The two suspects are considered among the most prominent individuals wanted by Swedish authorities on charges of illegal trafficking in firearms.

The handover came following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite them, underscoring the UAE's commitment to international legal procedures.

The country's Ministry of Interior affirmed its commitment to combating transnational organised crime and enhancing international cooperation, which contributes to protecting communities, consolidating justice, and enhancing international security and stability.