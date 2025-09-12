UAE Extradites Two Men Wanted For Illegal Arms Trafficking To Sweden
The UAE has extradited two men wanted for illegal arms trafficking to Sweden.
The step came after they were arrested by Dubai Police based on a Red Notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).Recommended For You UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi Sterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai
The two suspects are considered among the most prominent individuals wanted by Swedish authorities on charges of illegal trafficking in firearms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The handover came following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite them, underscoring the UAE's commitment to international legal procedures.
The country's Ministry of Interior affirmed its commitment to combating transnational organised crime and enhancing international cooperation, which contributes to protecting communities, consolidating justice, and enhancing international security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment