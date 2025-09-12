'Cricket For Love, Not For Fight': Popular Fan's Message In Dubai Ahead Of India-Pakistan Match

Pakistani cricket superfan Abdul Jalil, popularly known as Chacha Cricket (Uncle Cricket), has arrived in Dubai on Friday for Sunday's big Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

The bearded fan, who is still trying to secure a ticket for the match at the Dubai International Stadium, has attended over 100 India-Pakistan matches across various formats.

But the 76-year-old knows the importance of Sunday's clash, which will take place barely months after two countries came to the brink of a full-scale war.

A former UAE resident, Jalil has a message for fans of both teams ahead of the high-voltage clash.

“This is a cricket match, people should just enjoy it and appreciate a good game. If you have tickets, go there and enjoy, but respect the other team and fans of both teams,” Jalil told the Khaleej Times on Friday.

“I have a slogan, 'Cricket for enjoyment, not for tension, cricket for love, not for a fight'. So I have the same message for both sets of fans.”

Jalil has become a symbol of love and unity among fans of both countries in some of the most iconic stadiums across the world.

“I have been attending Pakistan matches for 56 years now. All these years that I have attended India-Pakistan matches, I have always received amazing love and respect from Indian fans,” he said.

“They always want to come up to me to hug me and take pictures. And my responsibility is not just to wave the Pakistan flag, but to cheer for both teams. Winning and losing are part of my life, but what's more important is enjoying this great game of cricket.”

Jalil, who was in the US recently to attend Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Washington and New York, remains confident of getting a ticket for Sunday's match.

“People always help me with tickets, so I am not worried,” he said.

“Once at the Oval (London), Sudhir Chaudhary (famous Indian fan), gave me a ticket which he realised I didn't have one. So, I am not worried. I know I will get one and enjoy another game of cricket between India and Pakistan.”