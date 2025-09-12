Qatar Participates In 10Th Belt And Road Summit In Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Hong Kong: The State of Qatar took part in the 10th edition of the Belt and Road Summit, hosted in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, under the theme:“Collaborate for change, Shape a shared future”.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

In a statement released today, the Ministry affirmed that Qatar's participation reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation and expand trade and investment partnerships in response to global economic challenges, while promoting comprehensive and sustainable development.

Speaking during a panel on the emerging opportunities amid the current economic challenges, H E the Minister emphasized the summit's importance as a key platform for fostering economic collaboration and exploring new avenues for integration and partnership amid rapidly evolving global dynamics.

He highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Qatar and the People's Republic of China, Qatar's top trading partner, noting the significant growth in trade relations with the Hong Kong region - with trade volume doubling over the past two years.

The Minister also stressed the importance of boosting economic, commercial, and technical cooperation between Qatar and Hong Kong to further solidify their economic relationship. He pointed out that current global challenges - including slowing economic growth, declining global trade, and supply chain disruptions - require greater international coordination and joint action.

He added that Qatar, guided by its National Vision 2030, has worked in recent years to enhance its investment climate through updated economic legislation, public-private partnerships, and the opening of its markets to international investments all aimed at advancing sustainable development goals both nationally and globally. On the sidelines of the summit, H E Dr. Al Sayed held several bilateral meetings, including with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region H E John Lee, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development H E Algernon Yau, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry H E Dong Sun, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury H E Paul Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Prof. Frederick Ma Si-hang.